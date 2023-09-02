Summer wound down this week, marked by traditional end-of-season events like the Walworth County Fair and the Rock River Thresheree in Edgerton. There was other news, too, most notably the announcement by the Children’s Museum of Rock County that it has now raised more than half of what it needs to open in a historic downtown Janesville bank building.

Katie Garcia wrote that story, about progress toward the children’s museum, sitting down with representatives of the nonprofit Children’s Museum of Rock County, Inc., the group behind the project. The museum is to be located in the former First National Bank building at 100 West Milwaukee St.

  

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

