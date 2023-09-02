The envisioned sports area of the Children’s Museum of Rock County. The nonprofit group working to open the museum announced Thursday that it’s now more than halfway through an $8 million capital campaign.
Carrie Sypniewski, a local beekeeper and a member of the Rock County Beekeepers Association, said bees are primarily dying due to lack of resources, mites, and over winterization. She said the two biggest factors are pesticides and mites.
The Rock County Historical Society reopened Stonehouse Friday, Aug. 25, serving hors d’oeuvres, as a part of its 75th anniversary celebration and as a glimpse of how it could be used as a banquet facility.
Summer wound down this week, marked by traditional end-of-season events like the Walworth County Fair and the Rock River Thresheree in Edgerton. There was other news, too, most notably the announcement by the Children’s Museum of Rock County that it has now raised more than half of what it needs to open in a historic downtown Janesville bank building.
Katie Garcia wrote that story, about progress toward the children’s museum, sitting down with representatives of the nonprofit Children’s Museum of Rock County, Inc., the group behind the project. The museum is to be located in the former First National Bank building at 100 West Milwaukee St.