In a week of big local news moments, we brought you donuts.
We’ll start there, with the donuts, in this look at The Gazette's week that was.
Rachel Brands wrote about Old Fashioned Bakery of Beloit, that also has a storefront in Janesville, celebrating its 90th anniversary.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen, meanwhile, was hanging out with Gov. Tony Evers in downtown Janesville as he announced he’s put $15 million in his proposed state capital budget to help construct the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center on Milton Avenue. The state funding is part of $3.8 billion in recommended investments in Evers’ proposed 2023-25 capital budget, that still need legislative approval.
Kylie also brought us the news of a milestone reached in the effort to open a children’s museum in downtown Janesville. The Children’s Museum of Rock County says it's envisioning an up to 25,000-square-foot children’s museum in the former First National Bank building at 100 W. Milwaukee St. And the organization says it’s starting a capital campaign.
The children’s museum announcement came on the same day that Ryan Spoehr joined other community members at Rotary Botanical Gardens, for a meet and greet with four city manager finalists. As of Friday night, the city council hadn’t publicly shared its final pick.
Kylie wrote about our latest Volunteer of the Week, Ken Gold, a retired doctor who volunteers at HealthNet of Rock County. She visited and wrote a story about a new live comedy spot in downtown Janesville, the Comedy Cabin.
And she contributed a more serious story, on the Janesville Police Department's crime statistics from 2022, that showed retail theft and drug crime rose last year, as did crime overall.
Ryan brought us several stories from Milton, including one about a 100-year-old former Milton church that's being renovated as a youth center, martial arts studio and housing.
Ryan wrote, too, about how in the midst of a bus driver shortage, the Milton School District is buying a new SUV to ensure it can transports students to athletic contests and other activities.
Ryan also wrote about a report released this week, predicting the Janesville School District will only see one of its buildings hit capacity in the next decade.
And we reported on charges being filed in Beloit’s first homicide of 2023. A 33-year-old Beloit man is being held on $1 million cash bond in the shooting death a Beloit mother of five young children.
Coming up
In the coming week, we bet we'll know who the next Janesville city manager is. We'll share that news when we know it. A Kylie expects to write a piece that looks a little deeper at the children's museum plans.
In sports, The Gazette will bring coverage from the WIAA state gymnastics individual tournament on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Janesville Craig's boys basketball team will travel to Franklin to play for a regional championship.
The Gazette will also cover Evansville's state wrestling run as it competes for a Division 2 title on Saturday.