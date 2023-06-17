Brodhead softball players lift the WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy after they beat Mayville in the Division 3 championship game at the Goodman Softball Complex in Madison on Saturday. Brodhead won 1-0 on Jerrica Schwartz’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cyclists in the Cat 3/4 Women’s race push off of the start line during one of the afternoon races in the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15. Janesville was once again the first day in The KwikTrip Tour of America’s Dairyland, a cycling series taking place over 11 consecutive days in 11 different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin.
Volunteer Coordinator Amy Bates helps plant a section of flowers while at Rotary Botanical Gardens on Tuesday. Bates expressed the need for more volunteers at the Gardens, especially those with mechanical, irrigation and carpentry skills. Those interested can contact Amy Bates at 608-314-8413 or volunteer@rotarygardens.org.
Oscar Sanchez gives a final push to the finish line while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials that begin and end near Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14.
Dianne Moller, executive director of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton, holds a young male eaglet that fell out of its nest onto the ground on the Rock River across from the Marling Lumber plant near downtown Janesville on Sunday morning. Moller reports the eaglet is in good condition and might be able to return to the nesting site when it gets ready to fly within a couple of weeks.
Rock University High School students, left to right, James Mathesius, Natalie Spicer, Trayvon Crain, Devyn Klingaman and Andrew Hegle, were the first graduates of the school to ever receive associate’s degrees from Blackhawk Technical College the same year as receiving their diplomas.
Brodhead softball players lift the WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy after they beat Mayville in the Division 3 championship game at the Goodman Softball Complex in Madison on Saturday. Brodhead won 1-0 on Jerrica Schwartz’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cyclists in the Cat 3/4 Women’s race push off of the start line during one of the afternoon races in the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix on Thursday, June 15. Janesville was once again the first day in The KwikTrip Tour of America’s Dairyland, a cycling series taking place over 11 consecutive days in 11 different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin.
Volunteer Coordinator Amy Bates helps plant a section of flowers while at Rotary Botanical Gardens on Tuesday. Bates expressed the need for more volunteers at the Gardens, especially those with mechanical, irrigation and carpentry skills. Those interested can contact Amy Bates at 608-314-8413 or volunteer@rotarygardens.org.
Oscar Sanchez gives a final push to the finish line while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials that begin and end near Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14.
Dianne Moller, executive director of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton, holds a young male eaglet that fell out of its nest onto the ground on the Rock River across from the Marling Lumber plant near downtown Janesville on Sunday morning. Moller reports the eaglet is in good condition and might be able to return to the nesting site when it gets ready to fly within a couple of weeks.
Rock University High School students, left to right, James Mathesius, Natalie Spicer, Trayvon Crain, Devyn Klingaman and Andrew Hegle, were the first graduates of the school to ever receive associate’s degrees from Blackhawk Technical College the same year as receiving their diplomas.