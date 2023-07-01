Janesville was not the only city in Wisconsin or across the upper Midwest contending with the veil of wildfire smoke that billowed south from Canada. Amid the haze and before it arrived Tuesday, The Gazette reported about city efforts to fight a spongy moth infestation in Lustig Park, caught up with local university officials after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling sure to affect admissions offices nationwide and checked out Book Fest at Hedberg Public Library.

SOWI_230628_JVG_WEATHER_03.jpg
Buy Now

Midday haze blankets the area near Highway 26 and Interstate 39/90 in Janesville as Canadian wildfire smoke drifted across southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.
SOWI_230628_JVG_WEATHER_01.jpg
Buy Now

A group fishes off the dock in the ARISE Town Square in downtown Janesville on Tuesday as Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds the setting sun.
SOWI_230629_JVG_OAKTREES_02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville has been battling an infestation of spongy moths and their larvae for the past few years in Lustig Park. The city’s public works operations division has been tackling the problem, and saving potentially hundreds of old-growth oaks, with a multipronged pest control plan, officials said.

Reporter Neil Johnson handled our midweek smoke dispatch that described some of the scheduled outdoor events that had to be scrapped because of poor air quality. He also talked to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar who warned, “A long as you’ve got these fires up in Canada, as long as anytime the airflow becomes favorable, you’re just going to continue to tap that smoke until the situation up there (in Canada) gets under control at some point.”

SOWI_230628_COMMUNITY_MILTON_JULY05

Kids get a refreshing soaking from a fire truck at the 2022 Rhythm & Booms festival in Milton.
SOWI_230629_JVG_SERBIA_01.jpg
Buy Now

UW-Whitewater baseball coach John Vodenlich reaches out to high-five a member of the Serbian 15U baseball team during a practice on UW-Whitewater’s Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Wednesday morning. The Serbian players’ 10-day ‘Baseball in the U.S.’ summer trip will have included three MLB games, a summer college wooden-bat-league game, an independent pro league game and four games of their own against Wisconsin 15U squads.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you