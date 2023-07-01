Janesville has been battling an infestation of spongy moths and their larvae for the past few years in Lustig Park. The city’s public works operations division has been tackling the problem, and saving potentially hundreds of old-growth oaks, with a multipronged pest control plan, officials said.
A few spongy moths and masses of moth eggs cling to a tree in Janesville’s Lustig Park in 2021. By managing the habitat in a way that attracts natural predators of the moth caterpillars, the city says it is seeing progress in fighting off the spongy moths and saving the old-growth oak trees in the park.
University of Wisconsin golfer Cameron Huss and UW assistant men’s golf coach Ross Thomson hug after Huss won a playoff hole at the Ray Fischer 72-Hole Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Sunday.
Cameron Huss pumps his fist after chipping in his ball for birdie on hole No. 18 to force sudden-death playoff holes against Ross Thomson during the final round of play in the Ray Fischer 72-Hole Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Sunday. Huss went to win the tournament after two playoff holes.
UW-Whitewater baseball coach John Vodenlich reaches out to high-five a member of the Serbian 15U baseball team during a practice on UW-Whitewater’s Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Wednesday morning. The Serbian players’ 10-day ‘Baseball in the U.S.’ summer trip will have included three MLB games, a summer college wooden-bat-league game, an independent pro league game and four games of their own against Wisconsin 15U squads.
UW-Whitewater’s baseball coach John Vodenlich encourages the Serbian 15U baseball team during a practice on UW-Whitewater’s Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Wednesday morning. The 10-day ‘Baseball in the U.S.’ summer trip for the Serbian players and their chaperones will have included three MLB games, a summer college wooden-bat-league game, an independent pro league game and four games of their own against Wisconsin 15U squads.
Milton’s Rhythm & Booms Fourth of July celebration in 2022 was the first year the fireworks show synchronized to music.
Rhythm & Booms attendees wait in line for some sweet treats during the 2022 celebration in Milton.
People queue for a carnival ride at Milton’s Rhythm & Booms Fourth of July celebration in 2022.
Janesville was not the only city in Wisconsin or across the upper Midwest contending with the veil of wildfire smoke that billowed south from Canada. Amid the haze and before it arrived Tuesday, The Gazette reported about city efforts to fight a spongy moth infestation in Lustig Park, caught up with local university officials after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a ruling sure to affect admissions offices nationwide and checked out Book Fest at Hedberg Public Library.
Reporter Neil Johnson handled our midweek smoke dispatch that described some of the scheduled outdoor events that had to be scrapped because of poor air quality. He also talked to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Collar who warned, “A long as you’ve got these fires up in Canada, as long as anytime the airflow becomes favorable, you’re just going to continue to tap that smoke until the situation up there (in Canada) gets under control at some point.”