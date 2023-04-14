Janesville Parker’s Gentry Reed slides into home plate ahead of the tag attempt from Sun Prairie East’s Vanessa Veith during their game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Wednesday. The Vikings lost 4-1.
Janesville Craig’s Jack Adams slides safely into third base for a triple during a game Tuesday against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Riverside Park. The Cougars used their speed plenty against the Vikings, stealing six bases in their 12-2 run-rule victory.
Whether — or not — to stand against racism became the heated question of the week before the Rock County Board.
There were also alleged county board open meetings violations, more context from Janesville Police Chief David Moore on long-term city crime stats, a labor deadlock between the local UAW and Blackhawk Credit Union, growing competition between two of the city’s largest grocery markets and a look back at the life of Janesville businessman Fred Fox, “Godfather of the Go Kart.”
Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette in the past week, and what we’re planning for the coming week.
Ryan Spoehr toggled this week between covering the Rock County Board and local schools, both of which had a lot going on.
He kicked off the week with a story about an open meetings complaint filed against Rock County Board Chair Richard Bostwick and members of selection committees that Bostwick appointed to fill board vacancies in 2021 and to appoint members to the county’s Board of Health. Later in the week, in a follow-up, he shared in a story that the local district attorney would not be pursuing charges related to the complaint.
Neil Johnson, meanwhile, reported on sentiments shared at a Janesville City Council meeting, where council members asked for more communication about road projects like the tear-up of East Milwaukee Street that’s now underway.
Neil this week also reported on the apparent labor deadlock between about 65 bank workers represented by Janesville’s autoworkers union and their employer, Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Neil wrote this week about the life and business dealings of Fred Fox, of Janesville, whose Fox Corp. was once an industry leader in motorsports.
And the prep sports season headed into its busiest spring stretch, with coverage this week of Janesville and surrounding area baseball, tennis, soccer, softball, golf and track and field.
In the coming week, Kylie will be putting together a story about the “Stand Against Racism” event happening in Janesville and Beloit April 20 and 27. She will also be speaking with HealthNet about its Special Need dental services and with patients about what this means to them.
In the week to come, Ryan will feature Andrea Romero, a professor at UW-Whitewater, who will conduct research in Jordan later this year. He’ll also take a look at a renewed effort at bringing rail service to Rock County and a local home school-based robotics team that’s going to an international competition for a second consecutive year.
And Neil will be checking out the Alpine Valley outdoor music venue where operators are now feverishly hiring summer event workers.
Neil is also seeking details on who would manage and operate the proposed Woodman’s Center once it was built — the city or a third-party contractor. What would it likely cost per year to run the center?
