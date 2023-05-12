The ball is returned across the court during a competitive game of pickleball at Riverside Park in Janesville on Thursday afternoon. Free pickleball lessons begin on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during the Cougars’ game against Madison Memorial on Thursday. Stanley struck out 10 Spartans but lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel to University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak.
Janesville Craig’s Bryce Sullivan hits from the fairway of the 11th hole during the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday. Sullivan had a 5-over round of 77 that helped the Cougars win the team championship. Sullivan’s teammate Easton Haworth was the top medalist with a 3-under round of 69.
Janesville Craig’s Carson Buckman returns a serve during his No. 2 singles match with Janesville Parker’s Nico Riano at Parker High School on Thursday. Buckman lost his match, but the Cougars won the dual meet 5-2 over the Vikings.
The ball is returned across the court during a competitive game of pickleball at Riverside Park in Janesville on Thursday afternoon. Free pickleball lessons begin on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Janesville Craig’s Presley Stanley pitches during the Cougars’ game against Madison Memorial on Thursday. Stanley struck out 10 Spartans but lost 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel to University of Iowa recruit Andie Jaskowiak.
Janesville Craig’s Bryce Sullivan hits from the fairway of the 11th hole during the Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Saturday. Sullivan had a 5-over round of 77 that helped the Cougars win the team championship. Sullivan’s teammate Easton Haworth was the top medalist with a 3-under round of 69.
Janesville Craig’s Carson Buckman returns a serve during his No. 2 singles match with Janesville Parker’s Nico Riano at Parker High School on Thursday. Buckman lost his match, but the Cougars won the dual meet 5-2 over the Vikings.
JANESVILLE -- New city and state leadership, a new season and an ongoing discussion on race and immigration have headlined The Gazette this week. Here’s what made the paper in recent days and what our news and sports reporters see ahead for the coming week.
Ryan Spoehr started the week with a visit to the first Janesville Farmers Market of the season, and with the news that an apartment building fire had displaced 18 city residents.
Ryan went on to cover a heated Rock County Board meeting where local residents spoke out on both sides of whether the county should endorse a “Stand Against Illegal Immigration Week," following recent controversy over "Stand Against Racism Week."
Ryan also covered a Janesville School Board discussion about an upcoming strategic planning process.
Neil Johnson started out the week covering new City Manager Kevin Lahner’s first day at Janesville City Hall. This week, Neil also covered an ongoing Janesville City Council discussion about whether to allow city streets to be named after people who are still living. It would require an ordinance change; current rules only allow streets to be named posthumously.
Neil also wrote about safety changes being proposed along East Memorial Drive, where a motorist struck and killed a child last fall. Neil also reported on the long-time vice president of Forward Janesville moving on to a new job, and what that means for the organization’s future. And he wrote about Janesville-based Blain’s Farm & Fleet opening its first store in the Wisconsin Northwoods, in Rhinelander.
Clint Wolf contributed stories about two new state legislators from the Rock County area – Ellen Schutt and Clinton Anderson – and how things have gone in Madison as they mark their first 100 days in office.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen reported on the arrest and subsequent filing of charges against a Craig High School coach alleged to have used a GoPro to tape underage girls in a school locker room. And she wrote about a former SSM Health St. Mary’s nurse who has pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials, by removing the drug, replacing it with saline and resealing the vial stopper.
Heading into the coming week, UW-Whitewater is preparing to graduate nearly 1,500 students. Clint will be covering that ceremony.
In the coming week, sports reporter Zack Goodrow plans to cover two Big Eight Conference meets in boys golf and boys tennis on Thursday. We also plan to follow Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker softball as they close out their regular seasons this week.
Neil expects to continue his coverage of the proposed Woodman's Center . Janesville city officials won't say whether the city used the prospect of the Woodman's Center ice arena being built at the Janesville mall to attract and hire a new manager for existing Janesville Ice Arena. The new city ice arena manager comes to Janesville straight from the helm of a multi-sheet ice arena in the suburban Phoenix community of Scottsdale, Ariz. Does he come here with the expectation he'd be shifting duties from an aging, one sheet ice rink to running the Woodman's Center ice arena--if it's built?
Ryan will take a look at how a group of students at Rock University High School will be the first at the charter school to simultaneously graduate from Blackhawk Technical College with associate's degrees.
Kylie will be working on a story about the Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club closing. She will also be gathering information about the Craig High School Coach allegedly filming girls in the locker rooms.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.