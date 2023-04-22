Pat Phillips joins others in reading a “Stand Against Racism Pledge” at the end of a YWCA of Rock County hosted Stand Against Racism event at the Rock County Courthouse on Thursday, April 20. Phillips was in attendance other members of local members of the American Association of University Women.
Janesville Parker’s Hannah Bolly winds up on a pitch during the Vikings’ crosstown rivalry game against Janesville Craig at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Wednesday. Bolly struck out nine batters and drove in a pair of runs in Parker’s 3-2 win over the Cougars.
A standing-room only Stand Against Racism, a new Chili’s restaurant on Janesville’s north end and and a labor agreement reached between the local UAW and Blackhawk Community Credit Union all made headlines this week. Here’s a rundown of local news of the past few days in The Gazette and what’s ahead for the coming week.
Local columnist Steve Knox wrote about the return of Bird Scooters to downtown Janesville. And Sunny Side Up columnist Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele shared a sweet memory about sparkling stars in her bathroom.
Next week, Kylie will be putting together a story about Aptiv and its work with Janesville’s disabled population and an event they had on Thursday night. She will also have a story about HealthNet’s special needs dental room and the patients it serves.
Next week, Ryan will write about Clinton home-schoolers competing internationally. He will also feature a UW-Whitewater professor who has been named a Fulbright scholar.
In the week to come, Neil plans to bring you coverage of one local manufacturer that’s expanding and hiring at a time when it’s a challenge for small and midsize industry to do both.
He’s also tracking a nuclear medicine manufacturer in Rock County that plans to add more production space in a move that would likely create more hi-tech jobs here. And he plans to report next week on a public grant-funded program being launched in Whitewater that could help homebuyers cover the growing gap between housing prices and what many people can afford to pay down on a home.
On Thursday, the Gazette will bring coverage from two crosstown rivalry games. Janesville Craig will take on Janesville Parker in a softball game after Parker won the first matchup of the season 3-2. The Vikings will also host the Cougars in a girls soccer game.
The Gazette will also cover Craig track and field, Craig baseball and Parker baseball next week.
