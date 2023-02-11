JANESVILLE -- This week, the search for a Janesville city manager topped the Gazette.
We began with Neil Johnson's story about the city council choosing four finalists in a closed-door session. The council's decision to wait to release the names sparked local debate about that process.
The names finally came out on Wednesday. And then, Neil ended the week with a story about Janesville city officials having to account for one of those finalists being fired last month as city administrator in Sheboygan, and his filing this week of a wrongful termination suit there.
Neil also reported this week on the Janesville Golden “K” Kiwanis club keeping its annual Truck on Ice contest on land, with too thin of ice to proceed on the Traxler Park lagoon.
And Neil shared a story on UW-Whitewater at Rock County's announcement that it had earned National Junior College Athletics Association affiliation, meaning its soccer and volleyball programs could soon re-launch.
In other news this week, grocery shoppers lined up at 4 a.m.for the grand opening of a new Hy-Vee in Janesville. Contributor Tom Miller got up early to report on all the fuss.
Reporter Kylie Balk-Yaatenen continued to track the recent death of a female inmate at the Rock County Jail. Kylie pieced together a story this week about how that death occurred on the same night that criminal charges originated against a different female inmate, for allegedly smuggling cocaine and fentanyl into the jail. The medical examiner’s office still hasn’t revealed how the inmate died.
Kylie’s Volunteer of Week was Dennis Dawiedczyk of HealthNet.
Ryan Spoehr, meanwhile, wrote this week that the idea of putting Janesville's proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center to a Rock County-wide referendum appears to be dead.
Ryan also reported this week on a demonstration organized in Janesville by the family and friends of Christopher Miler, who disappeared here in November following a traffic stop. And Ryan wrote about Rock County’s plans to fix a sinkhole at Indianford County Park at a cost of more than $400,000. The Rock Koshkonong Lake District will ultimately reimburse the county.
Photographer Anthony Wahl captured a Lunar New Year celebration at the Hedberg Public Library that featured a Chinese Lion Dance.
And we reported this week on latest in a string of alcohol-related late-night shots-fired calls in Janesville. This time, it happened outside a bar in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. No one was hurt; two women were arrested.
Sports
In sports this week, Jace Rindahl was named UW-Whitewater’s new head football coach and Tim Hall was named the new head coach of Milton High School’s boys varsity soccer team.
The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team beat UW-Oshkosh; the Janesville Bluebirds boys hockey team won against Sun Prairie. The Janesville Parker girls basketball team beat Madison West; Milton/Edgerton’s gymnastics prevailed over Baraboo; Beloit Turner boys basketball topped Lake Mills; and Janesville Craig girls basketball scored a conference victory over Madison Memorial.
The week ahead
In the coming week, Kylie will bring you a story about a local author who wrote a book and then signed with a publishing company. His book will be out in March. Kylie is also looking into how citizenship classes work at local area churches and at the Hedberg Public Library. She'll share how some members of our community pass interviews in order to earn the right to stay in the country.
And Ryan will be looking into how Rock County and the Blackhawk Curling Club are negotiating rent terms at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville.
In sports, the Gazette will cover a regional wrestling tournament in Milton. On Saturday, wrestlers from Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva Badger and Milton will compete.
Later in the week on Friday, Brodhead will travel to Edgerton for a girls basketball game. In their first matchup of the season, the Crimson Tide completed a second-half comeback to secure a victory. Also on Friday, Madison East will host Craig for a girls basketball game.