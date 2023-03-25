How diverse should Rock County’s Board of Health be?

That question was put to the county board in a week we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day locally, the Rock County Jail contended with an uptick in inmates trying to smuggle in drugs, and a state commission rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal that included money for the Woodman’s Center in Janesville. In sports, we geared up for the coming spring high school season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you