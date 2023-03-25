Nathan Patrick McGuire (center), a man of Irish descent visiting Janesville, shares a laugh with local residents Kim Brown and her husband ‘Brownie’ (right) at a party tent set up behind O’Riley and Conway’s Irish Pub in downtown Janesville on Saturday during a weekend celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. McGuire happens to be visiting Janesville to repaint the entire St. Patrick’s Church in the city’s Fourth Ward.
Gaby Reilly reads a book to Northside Intermediate School’s full-time therapy dog Hazel while inside the guidance counselor’s room Tuesday in Milton. The 15-month-old black Lab helped calm an upset Gaby during her visit.
Mary Buelow, head of information services at Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, looks through a box of historical documents belonging to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women as they celebrates 100 years as an organization this year. Buelow is a member and historian of the local AAUW chapter.
How diverse should Rock County’s Board of Health be?
That question was put to the county board in a week we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day locally, the Rock County Jail contended with an uptick in inmates trying to smuggle in drugs, and a state commission rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal that included money for the Woodman’s Center in Janesville. In sports, we geared up for the coming spring high school season.
Here’s a look at the week past and the week to come on the pages of The Gazette
The Rock County Board went ahead with 5 new appointments to the board of health despite concerns that the group could have been more diverse, Ryan Spoehr wrote this week Ryan also shared a story from Milton this week about a new therapy dog at Northside Intermediate School in Milton and Neil Johnson reported on how the city of Milton is considering allowing backyard quail, on top of the chicken coops that are already ok to have.
Mike Sunnucks, our national enterprise reporter for Adams Publishing Group, contributed a related story about the rise since the pandemic of backyard chicken coops.
Back here locally, a state commission denied Gov. Tony Evers’ $3.8 billion capital budget, that included $15 million for the proposed Woodman’s Center in Janesville, setting up a legislative showdown over that statewide spending plan.
Neil also had some fun this week with stories about a new record store, Robot Fighter Records, that just opened downtown in the back of an Army-Navy surplus store. And he ventured downtown last weekend in a rollicking quest to find out how local people were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele focused her Sunny Side Up column on the Good Day Janesville page this week on the mattress tags we’re not supposed to remove.
And Opinion page columnist Steve Knox offered some welcoming thoughts for incoming City Manager Kevin Lahner.
This week, we plan to cover Tuesday’s cross-town rivalry softball matchup against Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. Later in the week, we’ll cover the Vikings’ baseball team as they take on Oregon at home on Thursday. On Friday, Craig will travel to Milton to face the state’s defending Division 1 baseball champions.
Kylie will be talking to Rebekah Evans, a Beloit native who started filming a movie in 2021 called “Embody” which releases March 31 through April 1.
She will also be putting together a story about a mail carrier who is retiring at 80-years-old.
Ryan will look at the new partnership between Edgerton Hospital and Health Services and Orthopedic Spine Centers of Wisconsin to bring new care to Rock County. He’ll also circle back to efforts by Rock County to fund road maintenance projects in the upcoming year.
