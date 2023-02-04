JVG_230202_MILTON03.jpg
State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, walks the 45-foot tunnel between the cellar of the hexagon inn and the Milton House cabin located behind the building during in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.

 Anthony Wahl

Say it with us... Janesville is clearly still mourning the closure in April of longtime record shop The Exclusive Company. Neil Johnson’s story on the shuttered building’s planned remake into a Domino’s Pizza drew an outpouring from readers this week. 

This week also saw in The Gazette a story from Neil on the upcoming opening of a new Hy-Vee grocery store on Humes Road. Reporter Kylie-Balk Yaatenen and photographer Tony Wahl, meanwhile, hung out with ghost hunters at the Lincoln-Tallman House. And Kylie and Tony brought us a story and photos on preparations by Chinese language students at Parker High School, for a Lunar New Year celebration being held today at the Hedberg Public Library.

