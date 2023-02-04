State Representative Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, walks the 45-foot tunnel between the cellar of the hexagon inn and the Milton House cabin located behind the building during in Milton, Wis., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The Milton House Museum was once part of the Underground Railroad.
Say it with us... Janesville is clearly still mourning the closure in April of longtime record shop The Exclusive Company. Neil Johnson’s story on the shuttered building’s planned remake into a Domino’s Pizza drew an outpouring from readers this week.
Ryan, who doubles as a Gazette reporter and the editor of the Milton Courier, spent part of Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month, touring the Milton House museum in Milton with a group that included State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, of Madison. At a roundtable discussion at the Milton House that day, Stubbs, who is Black and grew up in Beloit, shared her wish that Black history was more routinely taught in Wisconsin public schools.
In local education news, Ryan reported that Janesville school enrollment has risen in the past year. And Neil wrote about how, at it’s Rock County campus, UW-Whitewater will soon offer a 4-year nursing degree program.
We shared the locations of local warming stations as the thermometer plunged below zero for a portion of the week.
And we reported on the arrest and subsequent filing of charges against a 25-year-old Janesville man for allegedly trying to carjack several motorists in the local Walmart parking lot.
We debuted a new feature this week that showcases a local Volunteer of the Week. Our pick was Cameron Rebarchek, a longtime member of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville’s board of directors.
In her column on the Good Day Janesville page, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele lamented the complexity of life, illustrated by there now being a mind-bending variety of Oreos on her local grocers’ shelf.
On the Opinion page, Steve Knox lamented how local debate on the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center has gotten so complicated.
Also on the Opinion page, the Gazette Editorial Board said it would like to see more information on the demise of TAGOS Learning Academy, that led to the decision to close it once school lets out in the spring.
In the Kicks section, Tom Miller contributed a piece about "Tales of Adventure," on stage this weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
In sports this week, Milton mourned alumni athlete turned referee Dennis Campion, who died expectedly.
In the coming week, Neil will be tracking the city of Janesville's selection and expected public release of the names of finalists for city manager.
Neil will also be digging into a delay in mandated railroad crossing upgrades to a Wisconsin and Southern Railroad line that comes off the former GM plant in Janesville. The upgrades would add early warning flashers and crossing gates, among other safety features. The work's being delayed six months, state railroad safety regulators say, because of a contractor's "unexpected challenges and supply chain issues such as availability of concrete."
Ryan will continue this weekend to cover the story of Christopher Miller's family's push for answers on his disappearance in Janesville in November. The family and others supporting them plan to protest outside the Rock County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, saying law enforcement didn't search hard enough for Miller.
Tony will be sharing photos from a Lunar New Year community celebration at the Hedberg Public Library on Saturday. Watch for a follow-up on the death at the jail. And Kylie will be bringing you our next Volunteer of the Week.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
