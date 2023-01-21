 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The week that was in Janesville: a church closure, a homicide trial and jail inmate emotions

And what to watch for this week in The Gazette

Emotional Healing
Buy Now

Offered to both male and female inmates with criminal cases pending in court, the Houses of Healing is a national program with a curriculum that individual jails and prison systems can tailor for their own needs.

Welcome to your Saturday and our look back at what made news in The Gazette in the past week, and what's ahead in the coming week.

This week saw brutal testimony in the double homicide trial of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El, who’s accused in the drug-related shooting deaths of two women in Janesville in 2020. Gazette reporters Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and Neil Johnson tag-teamed on coverage of the trial this week; it's expected to wrap up in the next few days. 

Karyn Saemann is managing editor of The Gazette. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred