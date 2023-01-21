The week that was in Janesville: a church closure, a homicide trial and jail inmate emotions

Welcome to your Saturday and our look back at what made news in The Gazette in the past week, and what's ahead in the coming week.
This week saw brutal testimony in the double homicide trial of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El, who’s accused in the drug-related shooting deaths of two women in Janesville in 2020. Gazette reporters Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and Neil Johnson tag-teamed on coverage of the trial this week; it's expected to wrap up in the next few days.
Ryan Spoehr, who doubles as a Gazette reporter and editor of The Milton Courier, shared some more positive news as he teamed Monday with photographer Anthony Wahl on a story and photo essay about an effort in Milton by the group Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for less fortunate kids.
There was local leadership change in Beloit on Monday as it was announced Jerry Gabrielatos would be the new city manager, and UW-Whitewater announced on Thursday that Corey King will be its next chancellor.
Neil wrote this week about how some Rock County Board members are pushing for the city of Janesville to set a referendum on the proposed $50.3 million Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center and about Mercyhealth's re-opening of a urgent care clinic on the south side of Janesville that it shut 3 years ago.
Neil also teamed with Anthony on a story and photos about Rock County Jail inmates who are learning how to manage their anger and other raw feelings in a new emotional literacy class. Kylie and Anthony put together a story and photos about First Christian Church’s closure 110 years after its congregation was founded in Janesville, and its commitment to openness. And Neil wrote about how the city of Janesville is considering raising fees on local industries that discharge phosphorus into the Rock River.
In the Kicks section this week, The Four Dishes served up a great review of San Miguel de Allende Mexican restaurant in Janesville and we previewed upcoming winterfest and snow sculpting events in Rockford, Rockton and Lake Geneva.
Finally, in sports this past week, the Janesville Bluebirds hockey team came away with a 10-1 conference victory over Madison Memorial on Friday; Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig both prevailed over Beloit Memorial on Thursday in Big 8 Conference wrestling; both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig’s girls gymnastics teams saw wins on Thursday at meets in Madison; and Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a win over Janesville Parker on Thursday.
What's ahead
In the coming week, Neil will bring you an update on what’s happening with one woman whose name in spray paint on the side of her apartment has spoken volumes about the local affordable housing crisis. Neil also has a real hatchet job of a story coming: A feature on downtown Janesville’s newest business on West Milwaukee Street, Papa Docs Axe Throwing. Look for photos by Anthony to capture the flying hatchets in ax-tion.
Gazette Sports Reporter Zack Goodrow will be busy this week covering two big Janesville and Big Eight Conference sporting events. On Tuesday, Janesville Parker’s wrestling team will host and battle Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Madison East in a quad-dual to determine conference champions for the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, Parker will host Janesville Craig in a boys basketball game after the Cougars claimed the first matchup between the teams this season. Look, as well, for Zack’s coverage this week of two important Rock Valley Conference girls basketball games. On Tuesday, McFarland will host Edgerton in a contest for first place in the conference. On Friday, third-place Brodhead will host McFarland.
Ryan will share about the Janesville School District's plans to host an upcoming international teacher/staff development conference. He’ll continue to explore the fallout from the announcement that TAGOS Leadership Academy will close at the end of the school year. And he’ll bring us a story from Milton about how its school board on Monday may decide to set an April operational referendum.
Kylie will continue to cover the Randle El trial and has a story in the works about Janesville perspectives on banned books. And Gazette contributor Tom Miller will share about the coming induction of three local artists into the Rock County Arts Hall of Fame.
This coming week on the Opinion page, after he re-introduced himself last week, Steve Knox’s local column returns nearly three years after his paused it in April 2020.
And in Thursday’s Kicks section, watch for some new features – including a national bestseller books list – based on a flood of reader input in the past few days. Thanks for sharing all your great ideas with us on how to improve the Kicks section.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!