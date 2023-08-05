JANESVILLE — This week, Janesville wrapped up the 2023 Rock County 4-H Fair, and looked ahead to the end of construction on East Milwaukee Street and to the start of an planned expansion at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Here’s what made news in The Gazette this week and what we’ll have for you to read in the coming week.

New reporter Katie Garcia hit the ground running in her first week at The Gazette with a front-page feature story about the Rock Aqua Jays season and the Janesville community that has long embraced them.

  

Karyn Saemann is the editor of The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you