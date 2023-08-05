Edmund Halabi, owner of the Italian House restaurant in Janesville, prepares the business’s signature item, the “Legacy”, which originally was known as the “Gondola” until a trademark issue required a name change. Halabi estimates the Italian House make 150 to 160 Legacy subs a day.
Drew Morrison, winner of the 2023 Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament, speaks after receiving the winner’s trophy Sunday afternoon at the Janesville Country Club. It was Morrison’s second championship win in the annual tournament; he also won in 2019.
Edmund Halabi, owner of the Italian House restaurant in Janesville, prepares the business’s signature item, the “Legacy”, which originally was known as the “Gondola” until a trademark issue required a name change. Halabi estimates the Italian House make 150 to 160 Legacy subs a day.
TOM MILLER/Special to The Gazette
United Way Blackhawk Region President & CEO Mary Fanning-Penny recently stopped by Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to celebrate the grant with staff and kids.
Submitted photo
Dobie Gutweiler earned this third-place trophy at the World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Lansing, Michigan, in July.
Drew Morrison, winner of the 2023 Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament, speaks after receiving the winner’s trophy Sunday afternoon at the Janesville Country Club. It was Morrison’s second championship win in the annual tournament; he also won in 2019.
JANESVILLE — This week, Janesville wrapped up the 2023 Rock County 4-H Fair, and looked ahead to the end of construction on East Milwaukee Street and to the start of an planned expansion at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Here’s what made news in The Gazette this week and what we’ll have for you to read in the coming week.
New reporter Katie Garcia hit the ground running in her first week at The Gazette with a front-page feature story about the Rock Aqua Jays season and the Janesville community that has long embraced them.