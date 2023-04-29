Passenger rail and local business expansion, downtown Janesville security cameras and healthy smiles for those who need a special kind of dentist made headlines in The Gazette this week. Here’s what we wrote about this past week, and what’s ahead on our pages for next week.
A lot of news came out of Rock County government this week, and Ryan Spoehr was watching. County stories Ryan covered this week included the appointment to the county board of former supervisor Wes Davis to the District 22 seat, despite support in some corners for appointing district resident Mike Schwarz.
Ryan also wrote about the county board giving the go-head to allocate proceeds from Rock County’s 2022 sale of its job center to Kwik Trip, to fund highway projects. And he wrote about Rock County forming an ad hoc committee to explore passenger rail development.
On the schools side of things, Ryan wrote about the Milton School District joining a nationwide lawsuit against social media companies alleging that the companies caused a mental health crisis among young people. Ryan also wrote about a proposal coming next month before the Janesville School Board to put aside $6.2 million to pay off district debt. And he laid out in a story the Milton School Board’s key dates in its upcoming budgeting process for 2023-24 after a failed April 4 operating referendum.
As we marked Earth Day, Anthony Wahl brought you photos from an annual Earth Day celebration at Rotary Botanical Gardens.
Neil Johnson, meanwhile, wrote this week about how, by 2024, both commercial and residential customers will have an option to buy monthly shares of solar-generated power from a 30-acre solar farm Alliant Energy plans to build near the Rock County jail complex. The 2.25-megawatt solar farm would make power available for both residents and commercial customers to purchase via an a la carte “subscription.”
Neil also wrote about Charter Next Generation, a Milton plastics manufacturer that’s looking to expand in Milton and create hundreds of new local jobs. It got a $5.6 million boost this week from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Neil additionally wrote about a planned expansion at local metal fabricator United Alloy in Janesville, on its campus just east Interstate 39/90, with tax increment financing help from the city of Janesville. The project would be the third time in a decade that United Alloy has expanded its campus in the 2000 block of Kennedy Road on the city’s northeast end.
And Neil wrote about Janesville’s downtown Business Improvement District planning to install 15 security cameras around key pedestrian spots in the riverfront corridor in a move the group says would boost “walkability” and help police better monitor public safety.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen, meanwhile, wrote a front page story about HealthNet, in Janesville, opening a special needs dental room for individuals with special needs or anyone who needs a different approach to dental care.
Kylie’s local Volunteer of the Week was Joel Chappelle, president of the board of directors at KANDU Industries Inc.
And Kylie wrote about a recent event at which community members from across Rock County and southern Wisconsin joined Aptiv, a non-profit that serves the disabled, gathered to learn from each other and to talk about how communities can better accommodate those with special needs.
In area news, Clint Wolf wrote about the unemployment rate recently declining in both Janesville and Beloit. Clint also wrote about a Stand Against. Racism event in Beloit during which Black student athletes spoke.
And The Gazette welcomed back two retired staff members, now as contributors. We look forward to sharing more of their writing, going forward, either regularly or occasionally.
Marcia Nelesen contributed a front-page story about Brother Joseph Dutton, originally from Janesville, who is being considered for sainthood by the Catholic church, and local historian Peter Skelly’s quest to ensure that honor is bestowed.
And Greg Peck, The Gazette’s former opinion page editor, debuted as a contributing local columnist. In his first column, Peck urged local residents to take responsibility for keeping Janesville public spaces trash free.
And our Good Day Janesville local columnist, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, marveled at how parents of past generations managed very large households of children.
In Kicks, the Four Dishes contributed a restaurant review of Joni’s Diner in Lake Geneva, our cover story was about Greg Peck’s new book and we picked 10 things for you to do this week in Janesville and the surrounding area. And here's our list of live and local entertainment this coming week.
We shared an area news story about The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s American Marketing Association student chapter being named international chapter of the year.
In the coming week, Neil plans to look into possible changes to city of Janesville rules on naming city streets after local public dignitaries. Now, in order to have streets named after you in Janesville, you must be dead. The city wants to allow living people to be named on street signs.
In sports, the Gazette will bring track and field coverage as Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial compete on Tuesday at Monterey Stadium. On Thursday, the Vikings and Cougars will play each other in a boys tennis match at Parker.