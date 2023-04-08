Janice sits in one of the several adult-sized bean bag chairs that are inside the new sensory room at KANDU Industries on Thursday, April 6. The weight and body contact with the bean bag can help aid one’s sensory needs.
Ann Marie Kozol smiles momentarily while helping a student with their math homework at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville on Tuesday. Kozol, a mechanical engineer for SHINE, has volunteered there since 2021.
JANESVILLE — The past week was marked by wild weather, a community gathering at the site of the proposed Woodman’s Center and spring elections. Here’s what made news in The Gazette in the past week, and our look ahead.
And this week Parker High art teacher Sam Van Galder of Janesville presented to Golf Writers Association of America 2022 Tour player of the year Scottie Scheffler, a painting the association commission him to do of Scheffler.
The week to come
In the week to come, Neil will look into what gives with a modern prairie-style type home being completed on a hillside above downtown, in Janesville’s Victorian mansion-heavy Courthouse Hill District.
He’s also going to bring a report from the trenches of a local grocer battle between Woodman’s Food Market and its across-the-street neighbor, Hy-Vee.
In the coming week, Ryan will highlight the success of Team 2x4, a robotics team comprised of home school students in Clinton, both on the state level and their rise to international competition.
