Located in Janesville’s fourth ward, Saint Patrick Church has seen recent structural and interior renovations including updates in the main entry way and bathrooms, new carpet and hard wood floor, refinished pews and ornately painted walls and ceilings. The spire removed for renovations in 2021 is set to return next month.
Burlington’s Ethan Daubner slides under a tag attempt by Janesville Craig catcher Ryan Lemm during a WIAA sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday. Craig lost 4-2, ending their state tournament hopes.
Janesville Craig seniors Denver Hughes, Connor Dillon, Joe Stried and Jake Schaffner, left to right, all hug after their 4-2 loss to Burlington in a sectional semifinal game at Oregon High School on Tuesday.
It was a week of high school graduations, the kickoff to June with annual events like the Rock County Dairy Breakfast, an imminent departure by Milton’s city administrator, and divisive Rock County Board politics. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and a look ahead to what we have planned for the coming week.
JANESVILLE — Reporter Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and photographer Anthony Wahl teamed this week to tell the story of Saint Patrick Catholic Church’s more than $2 million renovation, on which work is finally wrapping up, and a celebration planned for this Sunday, June 11.