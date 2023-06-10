It was a week of high school graduations, the kickoff to June with annual events like the Rock County Dairy Breakfast, an imminent departure by Milton’s city administrator, and divisive Rock County Board politics. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and a look ahead to what we have planned for the coming week.

JANESVILLE — Reporter Kylie Balk-Yaatenen and photographer Anthony Wahl teamed this week to tell the story of Saint Patrick Catholic Church’s more than $2 million renovation, on which work is finally wrapping up, and a celebration planned for this Sunday, June 11.

