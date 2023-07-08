Kaden Rooney skates across a surface on only the two front wheels of his board while out with friends at an improvised skate park just south of the Rock River along South Jackson Street in Janesville on Thursday, July 6. Weather through the weekend is forecast to remain dry and sunny with highs in the 80s. Summer days
City of Janesville Parks Division worker Jack Combs on Monday afternoon pins together wood forms for concrete slabs where the city plans future public art installations at a new playground. It’s being built on the lot just east of Janesville’s police department on the west side downtown.
On a midsummer holiday week, there were fireworks and local news. Milton announced it would hire an interim city administrator, a local LGBTQ+ advocate weighed in on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that businesses may deny services to people, and onlookers gathered as local law enforcement pulled a car from the Rock River that emerged as the water level dropped due to an ongoing drought. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and what we’ll have for you next week.
Neil Johnson this week reported that the city of Milton plans to hire Duane Gou, a 30-year veteran municipal administrator and consultant to local governments, as interim city manager as it works toward a permanent hire.