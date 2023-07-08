On a midsummer holiday week, there were fireworks and local news. Milton announced it would hire an interim city administrator, a local LGBTQ+ advocate weighed in on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that businesses may deny services to people, and onlookers gathered as local law enforcement pulled a car from the Rock River that emerged as the water level dropped due to an ongoing drought. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week and what we’ll have for you next week.

Neil Johnson this week reported that the city of Milton plans to hire Duane Gou, a 30-year veteran municipal administrator and consultant to local governments, as interim city manager as it works toward a permanent hire.

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you