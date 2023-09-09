JANESVILLE — Fall festival and event season is upon on, and the pages of this week’s Gazette were filled with news about coming happenings, some purely fun and others for a cause.

Events we wrote about this week included “Crossfit For A Cure,” set for Sunday Sept. 10, honoring local children who have died of cancer and raising funds to fund a cure for the disease; The Rock River Aero Modelers Society eighth-annual Flying Circus Fun Fly, Sept. 22-24, at the Rock River Aero Modelers Society Flying Field in Beloit, that will benefit local charities; the Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 23 in Janesville; and The Salvation Army’s 29th annual women’s auxiliary fabric and craft sale Sept. 13-16.

  

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

