The intersection of East Milwaukee Street and Main Street in downtown Janesville will close for 10 beginning Monday, September 11, as roadwork that began in the spring continues. The entire project is expected to be done in October. During the closure, through Sept. 21, the intersection of East Milwaukee Street and Main Street will be reconstructed, with utility tie-ins and concrete and asphalt paving, according to the city. For those 10 days, to help facilitate traffic flow, the intersection of South Parker Drive and East Milwaukee Street, closed since the spring, will temporarily reopen. That intersection will close again on Sept. 21, and then will remain closed through October.
Heather Meier Lopez stands next to the informational display that honors her late daughter Aleena during last year’s “Crossfit For a Cure” fundraiser walk. The Isaac Strong Foundation helped Heather during Aleena’s seven-month battle against brain cancer that took her life in March of 2020. Left: Isaac Johnson, right, and his mother, Debbie, are greeted by Janesville police officers and Craig High School students and teachers during a ceremony in January 2019 at the Janesville school.
This summer, Mason Loofboro, of Milton, set a new national record for shooting at 25 meters for his division.
JANESVILLE — Fall festival and event season is upon on, and the pages of this week’s Gazette were filled with news about coming happenings, some purely fun and others for a cause.
Events we wrote about this week included “Crossfit For A Cure,” set for Sunday Sept. 10, honoring local children who have died of cancer and raising funds to fund a cure for the disease; The Rock River Aero Modelers Society eighth-annual Flying Circus Fun Fly, Sept. 22-24, at the Rock River Aero Modelers Society Flying Field in Beloit, that will benefit local charities; the Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sept. 23 in Janesville; and The Salvation Army’s 29th annual women’s auxiliary fabric and craft sale Sept. 13-16.