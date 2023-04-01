Residents along State Street on Janesville’s south side clear their sidewalks after an overnight snowfall Saturday. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s through Wednesday before warming up Thursday and Friday.
Longtime Gazette delivery driver John Werhane poses for a photo at The Gazette’s Printing and Distribution Facility in Janesville. Werhane, 80, is retiring after 45 years of delivering papers for The Gazette.
Staff members at The Gazette, named the 2022 Daily Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on March 24, are pictured outside their office in downtown Janesville.
GAZETTE STAFF
Wisconsin has two seasons, it’s often said — winter and construction. This week in Janesville, those seasons blended into each other as a spring snowstorm preceded by mere days the closure East Milwaukee Street in downtown Janesville for reconstruction work that is expected to extend into late September. Here’s our look at the week that’s past and the week to come on the pages of The Gazette.
This week, Neil Johnson reported that barricades had gone up on Milwaukee Street as it closed to traffic from Atwood Avenue to Main Street for a $3.5 million reconstruction. The actual road rip-up is expected to start Monday.
We also continued this week to track the story of a Whitewater mother who’s now been charged in the death of her newborn. The baby boy was found inside a garbage bag that had been placed in a box and left in a field in Whitewater.
And we laid out the local races and referendums you’ll see on the ballot next Tuesday — or that you might have already seen on an absentee ballot or if you voted early.
Ryan Spoehr wrote this week about the Janesville City Council’s approval of $795,000 in safety improvements to the city’s police department training facility, located at 1100 S. Reed Road. The 2,200-square-foot addition will provide an area dedicated to practicing use-of-force and defense tactics.
On the lighter side of things, Neil also paid a visit to The Happy Piper, a new tobacco shop on Center Avenue in Janesville, where store owner Travis Kropf showed off his cigar humidor and collection of pipes. He later caught up with Rotary Botanical Gardens Executive Director Becky Kronberg, who described a new shelter structure to be built at the gardens this year to add some comfort for visitors during the gardens’ regular season and the annual Holiday Light Show.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen followed along on The Gazette route of a longtime carrier who retired this week after more than 45 years on the job.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele took a bit of a more serious turn this week in her Sunny Side Up column, writing about an unfortunate computer scam she got caught up in.
Local columnist Steve Knox reflected on having to drive out of Janesville for health care.
Spring sports got underway this week — at least, when the weather cooperated. On the softball diamond, Beloit Turner secured an 11-4 win over East Troy but fell to Brodhead later in the week after a no-hit performance by the Cardinals’ Mckenna Young.
Janesville Craig also opened its girls soccer season at home on Thursday night, but Evansville’s Jaden LeRoy spoiled the occasion with a four-goal performance in the Blue Devils’ 4-1 win.
Kylie is planning to check out a Woodman’s Center Community Day on Saturday at the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville to raise money for the construction of the proposed sports facility and convention center. The event, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature opportunities to learn more about the project, family games, and photo opportunities with Chilly and Poopsie, the mascots of the Janesville Jets and Beloit Sky Carp, respectively.
Kylie will also be talking to the library about the poetry pathway that they are putting together. Where members of the Janesville community can submit poetry and have it put on a sign along the ice age trail for people to read throughout the summer.
Neil plans to take readers down to the election wire on local candidate info. And later in the week to come, Neil will explore Hy-Vee’s entry into Janesville’s crowded grocery market. There are signs that some stores have thrown the grocery war gauntlet.
Ryan will look at the Beloit School District considering entering a settlement with Juul over a lawsuit regarding the company’s sale and distribution of its products, specifically to teens on school campuses. He will also talk with those behind a partnership involving the Rock County Leadership Development Academy helping bring communication boards into local schools to help minimally-speaking students.
And the whole newsroom will work into the night on election day to catch up with the winners of local races as soon as possible after the results are known.
If the weather allows, sports coverage will include a slew of baseball and softball games. These include Janesville Craig hosting Elkhorn on Monday and Milton hosting Monroe on Tuesday.
Then on Friday, the Jets are poised to make junior hockey history when they start Annelies Bergmann in net. She will be the first female player to appear in a Tier I or II junior hockey regular season or playoff game. Tickets for girls under age 18 will cost just $5.
