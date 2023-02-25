JANESVILLE -- Icy rain and the coming prospect of ice-cold Flannelfest beer on Janesville's riverfront defined this week, alongside speculation about who the next city manager will be. We continued to mark Black History Month, bid good-bye to a beloved Rock County K-9 and cheered local high school athletes on to state tournaments.
Here are The Gazette's best reads from this past week, and what to watch for in the coming week.
In addition to staff coverage of outages and other damage caused by 2-day-long ice storm, Neil Johnson continued to track the selection of a new Janesville city manage.
Ryan Spoehr covered the Rock County Board’s decision to spend $159,000 on body scanners that it’s hoped will help keep drugs and weapons out of the county jail. Ryan also hung out with culinary students at Blackhawk Technical College as they prepared an annual Soul Food Luncheon that funds diversity scholarships. He contributed a story on the expansion of Carl’s Place in Milton, that sells golf simulation equipment and now boasts a headquarters more than double the size of its last one in the Crossroads Business Park. And he wrote about the challenges created by a bus driver shortage in Milton.
Adams Publishing Group announced that Mark Lewis has been named regional president for APG Southern Wisconsin, replacing Orestes Baez who departed in December.
In the week to come, Ryan's got a piece planned about an abandoned church on Second Street in Milton that's being converted into a space for apartments, businesses, the Milton Youth Center and Integrity Martial Arts. We'll also introduce you to Janesville's newest restaurant, Pearl of the Orient. The Milton Avenue Asian cuisine restaurant features, among other things, traditional Vietnamese Pho noodle soup.
Kylie will be bringing you a story about the Comedy Cabin, that recently opened up in Janesville and has live comedy shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kylie is also still looking into how citizenship classes work at local area churches and the library.
And we'll tell you the name of Janesville's new city manager, as soon as the city shares it with us.
In sports, The Gazette will bring you coverage from the WIAA state wrestling tournament. Milton's Aeoden Sinclair and Evansville's Danny Heiser will compete for a state title on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Janesville Craig's girls basketball team will compete against Kenosha Bradford for a regional title. And next Friday, the Gazette will follow Craig's gymnastics team as it competes in the WIAA state meet.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
