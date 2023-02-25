JVG_230223_PHOTO02
A snowplow travels through downtown Janesville as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain blanket the area on Wednesday afternoon.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE -- Icy rain and the coming prospect of ice-cold Flannelfest beer on Janesville's riverfront defined this week, alongside speculation about who the next city manager will be. We continued to mark Black History Month, bid good-bye to a beloved Rock County K-9 and cheered local high school athletes on to state tournaments.

Here are The Gazette's best reads from this past week, and what to watch for in the coming week.

