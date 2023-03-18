Janesville School District homeless liaison Carrie Kulinski, Parker High School social worker Ebony Dunkin and Craig High School social worker Becky Boylan accepted a check March 13, 2023 for $7,000 from Janesville VFW Post 1621 and Auxiliary members to benefit homeless students and families. The money will be split evenly between the schools.
Muskego High School basketball fans are seen wearing “gangster” or “thug” attire during the March 3 game against Beloit Memorial High School. Parents of Beloit players say the fans not only dressed in an offensive manner, but made noises and comments with racial undertones.
Randy Gonzales, Vianca de la Fuente, Ma Carmen Santiago and their dog, Cooper.
KARYN SAEMANN
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center at Uptown Janesville.
Image courtesy city of Janesville
Tzatziki sauce and scrambled eggs cover the gyro skillet served at The Fulton Store in the unincorporated community of Fulton, just outside Edgerton.
Beth Webb/Special to The Gazette
This week, we continued to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as a local health system finally dropped its patient masking requirement. Janesville welcomed a new men’s clothier, the proposed Woodman’s Center lost out on a key federal grant and local high school athletes looked ahead to the spring season. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette in the past week, and what to expect in the coming week.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen has gotten to know students in a U.S. citizenship class that’s been meeting at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville. This week, she shared the story of Ma Carmen Santiago, whose citizenship test date is coming up.
Kylie also wrote this week about Janesville VFW member Tim Allen’s $7,000 donation to help local homeless students. And she reported on the arrest of a Marshall Middle School student, for making alleged threats of violence toward the school.
Neil Johnson wrote this week about how, since the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, most patients SSM Health St. Mary’s facilities, including in Janesville, will no longer be required to wear masks.
Track and field and softball seasons start next week and the Gazette has got it covered. This week will bring previews for Janesville Craig and Parker's baseball teams. Elsewhere on the diamond, we'll preview Milton's baseball season after it won a state championship last year.
Kylie will be looking at the Diversity Action Team, who is celebrating their 25th anniversary. She will be talking to members about where they are and where they are going.
She will also be talking to the Rock County Sheriff's Office about drugs being found in the jail and how new body scanners have helped to catch what people sometimes bring into the jail.
