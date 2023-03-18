This week, we continued to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as a local health system finally dropped its patient masking requirement. Janesville welcomed a new men’s clothier, the proposed Woodman’s Center lost out on a key federal grant and local high school athletes looked ahead to the spring season. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette in the past week, and what to expect in the coming week.

Kylie Balk-Yaatenen has gotten to know students in a U.S. citizenship class that’s been meeting at Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville. This week, she shared the story of Ma Carmen Santiago, whose citizenship test date is coming up.

