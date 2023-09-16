A new police chief for Milton, requests to lower the fee to start a food truck business in Janesville and the opening of the city’s first mocktail bar made headlines in The Gazette this week. Here’s what was on our pages in recent days, and what we’ve got planned in the coming week.

JANESVILLE — Kylie Balk-Yaatenen spent time this week with the owners of The Green Door, the city’s first mocktail bar, set to open Friday night, Sept. 15, in downtown Janesville. The speakeasy-themed mocktail bar will step visitors back in time to the roaring 20’s.

  

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

