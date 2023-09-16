Janesville Craig linebacker Alex Currie tackles Madison La Follette quarterback DeAngelo Washington during the first half of Thursday’s game at Monterey Stadium in Janesville. The Cougars beat the Lancers 40-0.
The bar at new downtown Janesville mocktail bar The Green Door was built by owner Jeff Gustin and the shelving built by Gustin’s business partner, Mindy Pennycook. The cabinet doors could be original from the 1800s, they said.
Janesville City Council member Paul Williams and volunteer Joe Kaster dig out the base of the obelisk of Henry Whittier to level it so it won’t fall and break, as part of United Way Day of Caring Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
At the Janesville School District's P4J Kickoff Night, families toured the Rotary Botanical Gardens, including the Children's Garden where they could read "pages" of a book while looking at the flowers. Pictured are Andrew and Amy Thorstenson reading to Alex Thorstenson.
Avery and Amy Thostenson go through a story in the Children’s Garden at the Janesville Rotary Gardens as part of the Janesville School District’s P4J Kickoff Night Tuesday, Sept. 12. Throughout the children’s garden were stations with “pages” of a book that families read as they walked through the garden.
Kayla Wolf/Special to The Gazette
This photo was taken at the Janesville Mall as General Motors showed off its experimental “Electric Pedestrian Mover.”
GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
A new police chief for Milton, requests to lower the fee to start a food truck business in Janesville and the opening of the city’s first mocktail bar made headlines in The Gazette this week. Here’s what was on our pages in recent days, and what we’ve got planned in the coming week.
JANESVILLE — Kylie Balk-Yaatenen spent time this week with the owners of The Green Door, the city’s first mocktail bar, set to open Friday night, Sept. 15, in downtown Janesville. The speakeasy-themed mocktail bar will step visitors back in time to the roaring 20’s.