This week was the start of thank-you’s and good-byes for long-time Janesville Police Chief David Moore, as he announced he’ll retire in September. There was more debate among Rock County Board members about social issue declarations. Blackhawk Technical College announced a major expansion and area farmers continuedto look to the sky for rain in a deepening drought. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week, and what you’ll read on our pages in the coming week.

Kylie Balk-Yaatenen sat down this week with David Moore, on the day he announced he would retire after 47 years with the Janesville Police Department, 15 of those as chief. Kylie and photographer Anthony Wahl also attended the 100th birthday party for the American Association of University Women at the Women’s Building in downtown Janesville. And Kylie reported on Rock County’s first-ever LGBTQ+ Education Summit at Blackhawk Technical College.

Karyn Saemann is the editor of The Gazette.

