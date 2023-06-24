Casey Waite, left, and BJ Arnold flip a rack of pork chops while helping grill the meat during the Rock County Pork Fest at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville on Wednesday, June 21. The Rock County Pork Producers ordered 15,000 pork chops for the event.
Jeanne Carfora, center, goes to hug Jewelie Lumsden-Westrick as they both attend a 100th year celebration event held by the Janesville chapter of the American Association of University Women at the Janesville Woman’s Club on Tuesday, June 20.
Grayson Carroll throws a toy airplane he received while with family visiting Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday morning. The breakfast was held outside Bessie’s Diner near the runway, where visitors were able to get an up-close look at vintage several new and vintage planes.
Janesville’s Jake Schaffner beats a throw to second on a successful steal attempt against Middleton during the first of Janesville’s two American Legion baseball games Saturday. Janesville beat Middleton 9-2 and then beat Mukwonago 14-1 in the nightcap behind a no-hitter by Jack Ryan.
This week was the start of thank-you’s and good-byes for long-time Janesville Police Chief David Moore, as he announced he’ll retire in September. There was more debate among Rock County Board members about social issue declarations. Blackhawk Technical College announced a major expansion and area farmers continuedto look to the sky for rain in a deepening drought. Here’s what made headlines in The Gazette this week, and what you’ll read on our pages in the coming week.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen sat down this week with David Moore, on the day he announced he would retire after 47 years with the Janesville Police Department, 15 of those as chief. Kylie and photographer Anthony Wahl also attended the 100th birthday party for the American Association of University Women at the Women’s Building in downtown Janesville. And Kylie reported on Rock County’s first-ever LGBTQ+ Education Summit at Blackhawk Technical College.