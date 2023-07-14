A car passing on the Center Avenue bridge over the Rock River on Janesville’s south side is visible through a hole in a deteriorated and broken-up concrete section of concrete barrier that separates an outer pedestrian walkway on the bridge from the road surface. The bridge’s surface and its crumbly concrete medians and barriers will be replaced as part of a 1.4 mile span the state Department of Transportation plans to repave along Center Avenue.
Late-afternoon traffic passes over the Center Avenue bridge on the city’s south side. The bridge’s surface and its crumbly concrete medians and barriers will be replaced as part of a 1.4 mile span the state Department of Transportation plans to repave along Center Avenue. The project area spans the Rock River between the Five Points intersection near downtown and Nicolet Street on the south side. Work is expected to be done in 2024 and 2025.
This empty lot on South Jackson Street near Monterey Park, is the proposed site of an $11 million new Boys & Girls Club of Janesville. The proposed 32,000 square-foot building is about three times larger than the current building.
A building being renovating in front of the Daniel Hale Resource Center may soon house a new consolidated Rock County Veterans Services Office. Rent at the facility is expected to cost about $50,000 per year, Facilities Management Director Brent Sutherland said. The county pays just under $17,000 in rent per year at the Eclipse Center.
A new Boys & Girls Club site, plans to reconstruct Center Avenue, and a standing ovation for a county board member who says he was unfairly publicly skewered for “a slip of the tongue” made headlines this week in The Gazette. Here’s what we wrote about in the past week, and a look at what’s ahead.
Kylie Balk-Yaatenen continued this week to write about an $11 million plan to move the Boys & Girls Club to South Jackson Street in the Fourth Ward Neighborhood.