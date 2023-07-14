A new Boys & Girls Club site, plans to reconstruct Center Avenue, and a standing ovation for a county board member who says he was unfairly publicly skewered for “a slip of the tongue” made headlines this week in The Gazette. Here’s what we wrote about in the past week, and a look at what’s ahead.

Kylie Balk-Yaatenen continued this week to write about an $11 million plan to move the Boys & Girls Club to South Jackson Street in the Fourth Ward Neighborhood.

  

Karyn Saemann is editor of The Gazette.

