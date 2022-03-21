JANESVILLE
If you’d like, you can call Janesville Fire Station No. 3 “The Tasty Noodle.”
That’s not really its nickname—but holy spaghetti, it should be.
On any given Saturday, the crew manning the North Crosby Avenue station across from Franklin Middle School rekindles a tradition that has been embedded for decades in the Janesville Fire Department’s history and in-house culture.
Every weekend, firefighters and medics on weekend duty at station No. 3—and the rest of Janesville’s firehouses—all celebrate “Spaghetti Saturday,” an 11:30 a.m. feast of noodles and garlicky, handmade meat sauce with meatballs.
Every single Saturday.
History al dente
While there is no formally chronicled history of the department’s long-running, unbroken chain of pasta weekends, it’s a tradition unique to the Janesville Fire Department that dates to at least the mid-1950s.
The Gazette recently tucked in for Saturday Spaghetti lunch at a few of Janesville’s firehouses, including Station No. 3.
During lunch, the Crosby Avenue firehouse had an esteemed visitor for noodles and meat sauce—91-year-old retired Janesville firefighter Roger Saunders.
Saunders is the oldest surviving retired Janesville firefighter, and he is one of the progenitors of Spaghetti Saturdays. He retired as a battalion chief in 1986 after 30 years at the fire department. At first, Saunders said, the department held spaghetti dinners as community outreach events to promote the department’s annual fire prevention week.
In this circa 1960s Gazette clipping, Janesville Fire Department members Roger Saunders, left, and Olin Feggestad show off a plate of the fire…
In a Gazette news article circa the early 1960s, Saunders is shown in a photo next to firehouse colleague Olin Feggestad. The pair are pictured showing off a “tempting plate of meat balls and spaghetti sauce” they cooked up for city council members at the former Central Fire Station on Milton Avenue.
Somewhere along the line, the department’s spaghetti meet-and-greets morphed into a weekly in-house staple at each of the city’s firehouses.
Saunders credits one firefighter in particular for cooking up the tradition: Fire Capt. John Rabiola, a longtime Janesville firefighter of Sicilian heritage who Saunders said got the whole department hooked on his spicy meatballs and meat sauce.
“John taught people how to do the meatballs from scratch. You put the cheese inside them, and cooked them separate, and then simmered them in the sauce. That was the secret, and Rabiola’s spaghetti was the best,” Saunders recalled. “John was the best spaghetti cook. Everybody knew it.”
Saunders remembers in the 1960s when neighborhood kids would show up with plates and an appetite on some Saturdays when the garlicky aroma of meat sauce simmering in the firehouse kitchen carried out through the open station doors.
Dig in
Saunders hadn’t sat in for a Spaghetti Saturday since he retired 36 years ago, but on one recent Saturday, he waited patiently outside the kitchen at Fire Station No. 3 as a few crew members took turns stirring the spicy meat sauce and checking the garlic bread in the oven.
Dinner was delayed a few minutes that day, even though the spaghetti sauce had been simmering its standard three hours on the stove. That Saturday’s spaghetti cook, Janesville Fire Department paramedic McKayla Gates-Lloyd, was out on a call with the rest of the station’s ambulance crew.
The station responded to three back-to-back-to-back EMS calls that had the crew crisscrossing the west side for more than an hour.
“That happens. But we’re going to eat that spaghetti as soon as they get back,” Saunders said.
Under the firehouse’s tradition, anyone sent on a call that interrupts Saturday lunchtime (it’s now most often the crew’s paramedics) gets to be the first to fill their plate with spaghetti once they return.
The rest of the crew waits hungrily at the station until their return.
Janesville firefighter Adam Walton is Saunders’ grandson. He has known about Spaghetti Saturday his whole life. Now, he lives it every weekend shift he works. He considers it a highlight of his week, a time when firefighters can sit and talk, tell stories, and enjoy a heaping plate of Italian comfort food.
“In the fire service, you spend more time sometimes with your crew than your own family. There’s not a lot of jobs anymore that are like that. For us, this is pretty much like a family dinner,” Walton said.
A living tradition
Gates-Lloyd, also is a third-generation member of the Janesville Fire Department, said she grew up knowing all about Spaghetti Saturdays. Gates-Lloyd’s spaghetti sauce is her own three-meat twist on the department’s traditional recipe, the most recent incarnation of which is typewritten and tacked inside one of Station No. 3’s kitchen cabinet doors.
That recipe is called “Max’s Secret Spaghetti Saturday.” It’s named after retired Janesville engine driver and paramedic Max Ackerman, who retired in 2002. Ackerman’s gift to all the firehouses was his recipe for Spaghetti Saturday, which has become the gold standard, the Saturday pasta prima for generations of Janesville firefighters.
One recent Saturday, firefighters at Janesville’s Central Fire Station on Milton Avenue dished out a pot of sauce with meat as the half-dozen crews on duty for a weekend tour gathered around the kitchen island.
Theirs is made under the same template with Max’s now not-so-secret sauce. It had three types of meat, including big, savory meatballs and huge chunks of mushroom.
At the central station, some of the crew eats the meat sauce over baked spaghetti squash—a lower-carb alternative to spaghetti noodles.
But that’s about all that’s changed since the days of Rabiola, Saunders, and Ackerman.
Janesville native and fire department member Shawn Genung said firehouse spaghetti on Saturdays is like a circadian rhythm for most on the fire department—it’s simply a given and happens no matter what the department faces during a weekend shift.
“Over spaghetti, you get to laugh together and share stories and sometimes fight together. But all the world’s problems are solved at the dinner table and yeah, it’s a real special place,” Genung said.
“It’s just the way traditions get passed on. Because if you don’t keep them alive together, they do fade over time, and they go on to be forgotten.”