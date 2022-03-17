JANESVILLE
There was no doubt what holiday it was when entering Riley’s Sports Grill and Pub late Thursday morning.
“St. Patrick” was there to greet you.
For the other 364 days of the year, “St. Patrick” is Pat Riley, the 75-year-old father of Kevin Riley, the owner of Riley’s Pub at 209 W. Milwaukee St. in downtown Janesville.
But on Thursday—as he has done for the 10 years his son has owned the bar-- Pat wore a green robe made by a friend’s wife to tend bar on St Patrick’s Day morning.
At 10:30 a.m., “St. Patrick”—a fake green beard covered his face--poured a green beer and a Guinness tap for two of the four customers in the bar. During the next hour, the crowd and the noise built as Irish music serenaded the customers.
Riley talked about his five trips to Ireland and advised how to pour a glass of Guinness correctly, letting the dark brown brew flow to the top of the harp and letting the nitrogen create the head.
The fun-loving Riley showed off his serving skills while in an Irish pub in one of his vacations overseas. The bartender let him pour a pint of Guinness and was so impressed with Riley’s ability that he awarded him a certificate.
Riley has the look of an Irishman—so much so that while on one of his trips to the island, a woman approached him at a table in one of the pubs.
“Where do I know you from?” she asked.
“You don’t,” he said. “I am an American.”
“You’re a Yankee!?” she replied.
Thursday was a day all us Yankees had an opportunity to wear green and have fun.
Just before he completed his shift, Riley “blessed” two customers as part of his St. Patrick duties.
Across the street from Riley’s, the bar and dining area at O’Riley and Conway’s Irish Pub was crowded during the noon hour.
Bagpipe players contributed to the festive atmosphere. Plates of corned beef and cabbage and Reuben sandwiches flowed from the kitchen (this unofficial food critic gave the Reuben a five-plate rating).
In the parking area next to the bar, co-owner Joe Quaerna sat inside a large tent that would house a band later in the day.
The St. Patrick’s Day celebration had started last Friday and Saturday nights, with bands playing in single-digit temperatures.
Back at Riley’s, the afternoon bartenders were busy, and after a brief trip back home, “St. Patrick” was making the rounds on the customer side of the bar.
Katy O’Brien and Brooke Sayre were among those who were enjoying bowls of Irish stew, and the NCAA Tournament basketball games filled the screens of the many television sets.
It was 1 p.m., and the party was just beginning.