They’re blue and they’re yellow. By now, we know what that means.
They’re the colors of the flag of Ukraine, the European nation being torn by war and battered by a massive invasion by the Russian military. That invasion is sure to have killed human beings who, prior to the invasion, had no part in whatever political machinations led to the conflict.
So, some local leaders agreed, it would be best if Janesville—a community 5,000 miles away from the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv—made a statement without words so there would be no misunderstanding about meaning.
Maybe, without words, we as a community could do a small thing to color the water and sky in the heart of downtown Janesville.
To that end, three bridges that cross the Rock River in downtown Janesville—Milwaukee and Court streets and the pedestrian bridge that connects the ARISE Town Square—will be illuminated by the bridge lights installed on the bridges until further notice.
The lights are programmed to shine in brilliant tones of Ukrainian blue and yellow, the colors of the national flag of people who live in that distant place.
It’s an artistic depiction of the Ukrainian flag and more than a hat-tip to that country’s people, brought to life in our city center. So far, nobody has worked up the gumption to try and shut it down, either because of fear or anger.
It’s a bright statement of support for other people somewhere else in the world. People whose political or ideological views we can’t hope to know—and would it even matter if we did?
Who needs details on whose idea it was to light the night this way or who pushed the button on the lights that now make the sky cry in colors of some other land’s pride and pain? Who needs credit for that? It’s not what’s important.
What is important: The people of Ukraine who are dying and whose homes are being leveled are here with us in spirit in splashes of light that gleam out of a dark, dark night.
And we’re here with those people, reaching in what way we can across this torn, isolated, and retorn world.
Several locals—people who are involved in the chamber of commerce, the school district and City Hall, regardless of their political stripes—decided collectively and with little delay that lights for Ukraine on the river downtown would be the right thing to do.
So they did it. They lit the bridges in blue and yellow.
And they were right to do it. But as for credit for the deed?
As one of the people who jumped in to make this simple thing happen pointed out to me, such gestures aren’t always taken the way they were intended.
Every person The Gazette interviewed or asked about this simple and unabashed display of human support and outreach exuded some degree of trepidation that their gesture might somehow get taken the wrong way.
It never dawned on that reporter—me—to even think about how politically charged it might be to tell people driving over the river that Janesville is collectively supporting of the people of a country that is being blasted apart by war.
I guess I get it. These days, it’s complicated what you’re forced to understand even if it doesn’t make sense.
We’re at war, here, too—it’s just a little bit different. It’s humans fighting humans over things they’re so sure they’re right about. And the fight is with words—political, ideological and deeply mortal words.
Our fights are ingrained in beliefs that for some are unbreakable, like twists of DNA.
Despite that and no matter what might come of it, some people in Janesville decided to heck with our own fights. Now is the right time to shine a light on our downtown bridges and do a little something to help—to let the sky bleed forth with colors that say straight out of our aching chests what we all can’t quite collectively agree on in words.
It’s about love for our fellow man. Love simply lives. That’s true blue, and it’s worth so much more than any gold (or yellow).
Janesville, we should be so very proud.