JANESVILLE
9:54 a.m.
About 25 people were in a line wrapping around the building to vote at Harmony Town Hall. Chief Inspector Lucille Vickerman said such a long line is unusual for the town of Harmony location.
Vickerman said she is very proud of the staff and voters in Harmony who have kept lines moving and moods pleasant throughout the morning.
About 175 to 200 people had shown up in person in the first three hours.
By 10:10 a.m. the line had increased by another 10 or so people with others flocking to join.
9:23 a.m.
The Janesville City Clerk's Office reported 1,840 people had voted so far.
"Lines are pretty long, so it's going to be going up fast," she said a city worker who declined to give her name.
City Clerk Dave Godek guessed last week that 7,000 to 8,000 city residents would vote Tuesday.
9:10 a.m.
Lt. Todd Kleisner of the Janesville Police Department said police had received only one complaint so far.
The complaint was about a man advocating on environmental issues near Janesville City Hall. He was within the zone where electioneering is forbidden, Kleisner said. He moved when told to.
Wisconsin law forbids electioneering within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.
8:31 a.m.
At Hedberg Public Library the line was about 25 people at 8:27 a.m.
Two election observers were present from the Democratic Party Voter Assistance and Protection. The Illinois resident said this is the first time they had observed at the polls, and they were not allowed to say anything else.
Chief Inspector Bertha “Bert” Janis said things had been busy at the registration table. Some had not voted since 2012. Others had moved and needed to update their registrations.
About 15 people had registered so far.
8:27 a.m.
Tracie and Bob Connell were in line by 8 a.m. at the Rock Town Hall in Afton, where they found a line of people waiting to vote. They were among 18 in line outdoors at 8:20 a.m.
They were not surprised.
“I think people were passionate,” Bob said.
“This will go down at the biggest election in history,” Tracie said.
They had decided not to vote absentee.
“We just like doing it on the day you are supposed to vote. No matter what, we’ll stand through anything,” Tracie said.
8:03 a.m.
Shanna and Daniel Marx were a little bit surprised when they arrived to vote at 7:15 a.m. today at the Beloit Town Hall.
“I didn’t think this many people were going to come early,” Daniel said.
At 7:55 a.m., they were among 73 in line outdoors at the town hall. The town hall parking lot was full and parked cars lined the south edge of Beloit-Newark Road.
When asked why they didn’t vote early or by absentee, Shanna said she prefers to vote in person.
“I just find it better to vote in person,” she said.
Why?
“The assurance that you know it is not going to get lost in the mail,” she said.
7:50 a.m.
The City of Janesville absentee ballots counting center is at St. Patrick School, where about 50 poll workers were counting upwards of 22,000 ballots, said Chief Inspector Diane Quade.
Four people were observing the process. They said they were not authorized to identify themselves or speak to a reporter. The observer sign-in sheet indicated the observers were from Janesville, Madison, Cambridge and Mundelein, Illinois.
Quade said the new, high-speed vote counter was working well, except that some of the folded ballots got stuck in the machine, so they had to be straightened out.
The machine rejected some other ballots because a voter had voted for more than one candidate in a race or had not filled in the oval with enough ink.
If pollworkers could determine the voter's intent, they remade those ballots so they could be counted, Quade said.
An observer asked for the names on the re-made ballots, but Quade said it's against the law to reveal voters' names.
7:15 a.m.
"Hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open, " said pollworker Jim Strasburg at the Rock County Job Center polling site at 7 a.m.
More than 120 voters were in line. People kept their distance, so the line snaked far into the parking lot. The line moved quickly. Several people took advantage of Wisconsin law, which allows same-day registration.
7 a.m.
Long voting lines were already forming at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library. A line of voters stretched outside of the building and wound around close to the nearby Beloit Area Community Health Center.
Those in line remained peaceful and all were wearing masks as poll workers and lots of hand sanitizer awaited them inside.
Poll workers including Kevin Leavy were helping people register to vote if necessary and to round up their ballots.
Those in line said voting was worth the wait.
“It’s really important to get out and vote,” Michael Ward said.
Ward said he had waited to do in-person voting on Tuesday due to his work schedule.
Gazette reporters will visit local polls throughout today to report on how it’s going.
Readers might want to return to this story throughout the day for updates.
Anyone wanting to alert reporters to anything of interest may call The Gazette newsroom at 608-755-8267.
Election reminders:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. statewide with officials ready for record turnout. Polls close at 8 p.m.
- Don’t forget your photo ID.
- Voters may register at the polls with proof of residence. See myvote.wi.gov for details.
- Masks are encouraged but not required at the polls. Spare masks are available at all Rock County polling places.
- Voters can use their cellphones silently in polling places, but they may not photograph other voters or other voters’ ballots without their consent. The poll’s chief inspector has authority to prohibit someone from using a phone if she/he deems it disruptive.
- The chief inspector is the authority at the polls and could call police if not obeyed.
- Electioneering within 100 feet from the entrance to a polling place is prohibited. Anyone who feels harassed should contact the chief inspector. Anyone who feels threatened should call 911.
- People with disabilities, including those with COVID-19 or at risk if they catch COVID-19, can request curbside voting at their polling places.