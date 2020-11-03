JANESVILLE
1:36 p.m.
The La Prairie township has seen a “steady” amount of voters today, said Dawn Miller, town clerk.
Miller said voting had started to slow down about 1:30 p.m, but there was a line of cars waiting around 6:45 a.m. before the polls opened Tuesday, a first for the township.
“I haven’t ever seen a line here (on Election Day). There were quite a few here early this morning ready to vote,” Miller said.
About 350 ballots had been counted around 1:30 p.m.
***
1:19 p.m.
Maureen Sullivan, an election inspector at the Rock County Job Center, said about 1,500 people had voted at the job center as of noon, which is higher than some entire election years.
Sullivan said the only issue poll workers encountered in counting ballots is the slow progress with their sole voting machine. A line had formed when the center first opened for voting, but poll workers got a second machine and lines began moving quickly afterward.
At St. Patrick School, about 30 to 35 volunteers are working in shifts to count and sort ballots by wards. About 1,800 volunteers are expected to help today, an election inspector said.
The inspector said the number of volunteers is a big increase over the 20 people who helped with the 2016 election.
More than 23,000 absentee ballots were received. As of noon, more than 4,000 ballots had been processed.
Volunteers encountered an issue with voting machines rejecting mailed ballots. Initial tests used clean ballot sheets fed through the machine, but folds and creases in mailed ballots caused the machine to reject them.
A voting machine mechanic is monitoring the process to ensure each ballot is counted.
St. Patrick School has a traditional voting machine on site to process ballots if the new machine continues to reject them.
***
12:18 p.m.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said it is possible Rock County results could come in later than she originally predicted, which was between 11 p.m. and midnight.
The major problem, she believes, will be the city of Janesville's absentee ballot counting. Poll workers are using a new, high-speed ballot counter that was jamming early in the process. Workers started feeding the machine smaller batches, which has improved production, Tollefson said.
Tollefson had heard of no other problems developing at polling places around the county where voting was brisk.
“Very busy everywhere. It’s awesome,” Tollefson said.
Tollefson said she still expects the county to exceed the record number of voters, which was set in 2012.
***
12:10 pm.
Lines barely made it out the doors at Sears and people waiting said they were moving through quickly.
Unseasonably warm weather made outside waiting more pleasant. One man leaving Sears said on his way out "Wait time was great. Great day," to another person on his way out.
Chief Inspector Jeri Fladmark said the weather was perfect and much better than in 2016 when she was sweeping leaves out of a polling place.
Fladmark said lines have been long throughout the day. Many people came a bit unprepared but operations were still smooth.
More than usual, Fladmark has noticed people coming in to vote who already had absentee ballots. Those people are asked to destroy their absentee ballot outside of the polling location and return to vote in person.
***
11:34 a.m.
Lines were out the door at Hedberg Public Library but were moving steadily.
As of 11 a.m., 338 voters had voted at the library, said chief Inspector Bertha Janis.
The library has seen a steady pace of people come through all day with a burst of turnout in the early morning, Janis said.
Janis said she was excited to see so many people turn out to vote.
***
11:09 a.m.
Breanna Fossum, security guard for a private security company hired by the city to work at Janesville city hall, said she works every Monday and Tuesday at city hall to enforce the statewide mask mandate.
She cannot mandate voters to wear masks per federal election laws. Fossum asks those without masks to wear one and gives masks out to those who need them.
As of 10:55 a.m., five people had refused to wear masks at the city hall polls.
***
11:02 a.m.
People were moving very quickly through Janesville city hall to vote with hardly any lines.
Chief Inspector Lynn Mayer said city hall was overwhelmed early in the morning but things slowed down significantly as time went on.
At 10:45, 240 people had voted, up from 206 at 10 a.m.
Mayer said she's and poll workers have been diligent in making sure people were following the rules associated with voting. One man who used to live in Janesville but currently resides in Green Bay asked to vote with his old address and was turned away.
Another man asked to take a ballot home to his wife, who is on bed rest, and was denied, Mayer said.
Susan Ramsey said it was her first year working as a poll worker and the process was going very smoothly. She was working at the table where people register to vote and she said quite a few people registered Tuesday morning.
Mayer said city hall sees a lot of people registering at the polls because people move around often in wards three and four, the two wards represented at city hall.
A city worker made rounds around tables to make sure surfaces were clean.
***
9:54 a.m.
At Harmony Town Hall, about 25 voters stood in a line wrapping around the building. Chief Inspector Lucille Vickerman said such a long line is unusual for that voting location.
Vickerman said she is proud of the staff and voters in Harmony who have kept lines moving and moods pleasant throughout the morning.
About 175 to 200 voters had shown up in person in the first three hours.
By 10:10 a.m., the line had increased by another 10 or so people with others flocking to join.
***
9:23 a.m.
The Janesville City Clerk's Office reported 1,840 people had voted so far.
"Lines are pretty long, so it's going to be going up fast," said a city worker who declined to give her name.
City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek guessed last week that 7,000 to 8,000 city residents would vote Tuesday.
***
9:10 a.m.
Lt. Todd Kleisner of the Janesville Police Department said police had received only one complaint so far.
The complaint was about a man advocating on environmental issues near Janesville City Hall. He was within the zone where electioneering is forbidden, Kleisner said. He moved when he was told.
Wisconsin law forbids electioneering within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.
***
8:31 a.m.
At Hedberg Public Library, the line was about 25 people at 8:27 a.m.
Two election observers were present from the Democratic Party Voter Assistance and Protection. The Illinois resident said this is the first time they had observed at the polls, and they were not allowed to say anything else.
Chief Inspector Bertha “Bert” Janis said things had been busy at the registration table. Some people had not voted since 2012. Others had moved and needed to update their registrations.
About 15 people had registered so far.
***
8:27 a.m.
Tracie and Bob Connell were in line by 8 a.m. at the Rock Town Hall in Afton, where they found a line of people waiting to vote. They were among 18 in line outdoors at 8:20 a.m.
They were not surprised.
“I think people were passionate,” Bob said.
“This will go down as the biggest election in history,” Tracie said.
They had decided not to vote absentee.
“We just like doing it on the day you are supposed to vote. No matter what, we’ll stand through anything,” Tracie said.
***
8:03 a.m.
Shanna and Daniel Marx were a little bit surprised when they arrived to vote at 7:15 a.m. today at the Beloit Town Hall.
“I didn’t think this many people were going to come early,” Daniel said.
At 7:55 a.m., they were among 73 in line outdoors at the town hall. The town hall parking lot was full, and parked cars lined the south edge of Beloit-Newark Road.
When asked why they didn’t vote early or by absentee, Shanna said she prefers to vote in person.
“I just find it better to vote in person,” she said.
Why?
“The assurance that you know it is not going to get lost in the mail,” she said.
***
7:50 a.m.
The city of Janesville's absentee ballots counting center is at St. Patrick School, where about 50 poll workers were counting upwards of 22,000 ballots, said Chief Inspector Diane Quade.
Four people were observing the process. They said they were not authorized to identify themselves or speak to a reporter. The observer sign-in sheet indicated the observers were from Janesville, Madison, Cambridge and Mundelein, Illinois.
Quade said the new, high-speed vote counter was working well, except that some of the folded ballots got stuck in the machine, so they had to be straightened out.
The machine rejected some other ballots because a voter had voted for more than one candidate in a race or had not filled in the oval with enough ink.
If poll workers could determine the voter's intent, they remade those ballots so they could be counted, Quade said.
An observer asked for the names on the remade ballots, but Quade said it's against the law to reveal voters' names.
***
7:15 a.m.
"Hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open, " poll worker Jim Strasburg said at the Rock County Job Center polling site at 7 a.m.
More than 120 voters were in line. People kept their distance, so the line snaked far into the parking lot. The line moved quickly. Several people took advantage of Wisconsin law, which allows same-day registration.
***
7 a.m.
Long voting lines were already forming at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library. A line of voters stretched outside of the building and wound around close to the nearby Beloit Area Community Health Center.
Those in line remained peaceful, and all were wearing masks as poll workers and lots of hand sanitizer awaited them inside.
Poll workers including Kevin Leavy were helping people register to vote if necessary and to round up their ballots.
Those in line said voting was worth the wait.
“It’s really important to get out and vote,” Michael Ward said.
Ward said he had waited to do in-person voting Tuesday because of his work schedule.
***
Gazette reporters will visit local polls throughout today to report on how it’s going.
Readers might want to return to this story throughout the day for updates.
Anyone wanting to alert reporters to anything of interest may call The Gazette newsroom at 608-755-8267.
Election reminders:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. statewide with officials ready for record turnout. Polls close at 8 p.m.
- Don’t forget your photo ID.
- Voters may register at the polls with proof of residence. See myvote.wi.gov for details.
- Masks are encouraged but not required at the polls. Spare masks are available at all Rock County polling places.
- Voters can use their cellphones silently in polling places, but they may not photograph other voters or other voters’ ballots without their consent. The poll’s chief inspector has authority to prohibit someone from using a phone if she/he deems it disruptive.
- The chief inspector is the authority at the polls and could call police if not obeyed.
- Electioneering within 100 feet from the entrance to a polling place is prohibited. Anyone who feels harassed should contact the chief inspector. Anyone who feels threatened should call 911.
- People with disabilities, including those with COVID-19 or at risk if they catch COVID-19, can request curbside voting at their polling places.