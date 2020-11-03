JANESVILLE
10:30 p.m.
Janesville City Clerk Dave Godek said about 22,500 city residents voted absentee, while about 11,400 voted Tuesday, for a total of nearly 34,000, a new record.
The city of Beloit's absentee ballots also have not yet been counted.
10:10 p.m.
Janesville City Clerk Dave Godek said he expected to transmit Janesville's absentee ballot results to the county clerk by about 11 p.m.
9:54 p.m.
The Janesville School District shared a press release thanking voters for approving its two referendum questions, but the votes have not been finalized and do not include the roughly 22,000 absentee votes in the city of Janesville.
When contacted by The Gazette, district spokesman Patrick Gasper said the district was under the understanding that since 100% of precincts were listed as reporting on the county clerk's vote tally website, the results were official.
However, these numbers only reflect in-person voters, and the absentee ballots are counted separately.
9 p.m.
With the first results trickling in, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said not to get too excited about early vote totals.
Janesville's absentee ballots--more than 22,000 of them--are not expected to be added to the totals until after 10 p.m.
Only about 25,000 votes have been counted so far countywide. The county's highest turnout ever was in 2012, when 81,509 voted.
7:36 p.m.
About 30 minutes before polls close, Janesville police Sgt. Rob Perkins said the department didn’t have to respond to any polling locations for any situations getting out of hand.
“We didn’t have any problems,” he said at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Polls are scheduled to close at 8 p.m., although voters in line at that time can still vote.
7 p.m.
Janesville will set a record for the number of ballots cast in an election, City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.
The old record is 32,000 ballots cast in 2012. Godek is predicting at least 36,000 ballots today.
6:46 p.m.
As of 6 p.m., Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said the city had more than 11,000 in-person voters.
More than 75 prospective voters who still needed to register were waiting in line outside the Rock County Job Center at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters who had already registered were waved in and did not have much of a wait Tuesday evening.
At that time, the job center had accounted for 3,221 votes cast.
Election Inspector Maureen Sullivan said the “remarkable” number of people needing to register on site was the main logistical challenge they were dealing with.
“So, that’s slowing up some people,” she said outside the job center in between helping voters figure out which ward they live in.
Sullivan said they had to deal with one person “draped in a flag” that was not allowed at the polling location. The man argued but “begrudgingly stopped when we asked him, finally.”
She said they told the man they would need to call the police, but they never had to do that.
“But that’s the only incident we’ve had,” she said. “Everybody’s been very good, and they’ve been very patient and very, very nice.”
6:30 p.m.
At the Rock County Job Center, about 70 people waited in line to register to vote. Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek was working to add more poll workers to the registration tables and hoped to speed up the process.
5:55 p.m.
Between checking in voters at the Janesville Town Hall, Chief Inspector Larry Holterman told a reporter that voting has been “really steady all day long.”
“It’s paced well so that there’s not waiting lines,” he said. “We’re always busy.”
Holterman said poll workers had seen 2,480 voters as of about 5:30 p.m., with a few hours left to go.
“We’re having a huge turnout,” he said.
Voters could keep or throw out the pens they got to vote with, one of several safety precautions to limit potential spread of the coronavirus.
The sun was setting, and cars were parked on the grass next to the town hall’s parking lot because Holterman, who lives in the town, said they wanted to save parking spaces for voters.
4:40 p.m.
Tracy Thompson, who works for Edison Research, stood outside Milton Town Hall asking people to fill out exit surveys after they voted.
She said she saw no real busy time of day, just steady traffic all day.
She said as of 3:30 p.m., about 400 people had turned out to vote. Of those, about a quarter filled out the exit survey.
Her survey asked voters their gender, race or ethnicity, who they voted for, and whether they thought the pandemic is “under control.”
Thompson said people she spoke with have been “nice and quiet,” even those who didn’t want to fill out the survey.
”No ruckus here today,” she said.
3:30 p.m.
Fulton Town Hall hosted a line of about 35 people waiting to vote.
Town Clerk Connie Zimmerman said the town had 1,572 absentee ballots returned. That’s just 50 shy of the total number of absentee ballots issued in the town.
Zimmerman said about 100 people had registered to vote at the town hall. She’s not surprised that many people are registering, saying a large number of new residents in the Lakewood subdivision near Lake Koshkonong had moved there since the 2018 election.
2:55 p.m.
Dennis Haack, an Illinois food truck operator, had parked his truck near the parking lot of the former Sears.
He said people have been buying funnel cakes and corn dogs since 8 a.m. Many of them had just finished voting.
2:30 p.m.
At the Sears polling location, Chief Inspector Tammy Brown said the site’s 29 poll workers have been consistently busy helping voters from 15 city wards.
She said they expect the usual rush between 4:30 and 6 p.m., when parents pick up their children from after-school care and get home from work.
As of 2:30 p.m., 2,200 people had walked through the doors.
”That could very well be more than they expected for the whole day,” she said.
Brown said one trend that surprised her is the number of people who are registering to vote at the polling place. At 3 p.m., there were 25 people in line to register to vote.
“The registration area has been busy nonstop since we opened at 7,” she said.
2 p.m.
Michael Jackson, chief inspector at Hedberg Public Library, said after a hectic start to the day, voting had been running smoothly—but there were no breaks.
The library had seen 548 voters as of 2 p.m.
2:04 p.m.
Chief Inspector Lynn Meyer said 413 voters had visited the City Hall polling place as of 2 p.m.
About 20 volunteers are helping voters, 14 of them working an election for the first time. Meyer said there was a bit of a learning curve, but that everything has gone smoothly.
The site experienced an issue with headphones in the express voting line for visually-impaired voters. However, the issue was resolved immediately, and no voters were turned away because of the malfunction.
1:36 p.m.
The town of La Prairie has seen a “steady” number of voters today, said Dawn Miller, town clerk.
Miller said voting had started to slow down about 1:30 p.m. However, a line of cars was waiting around 6:45 a.m. before polls opened Tuesday, a first for the town.
“I haven’t ever seen a line here (on Election Day)," Miller said. "There were quite a few here early this morning ready to vote."
About 350 ballots had been received by about 1:30 p.m.
1:19 p.m.
Maureen Sullivan, an election inspector at the Rock County Job Center, said about 1,500 people had voted at the job center as of noon, which is higher than some entire election years.
Sullivan said the only issue poll workers encountered in counting ballots is the slow progress with their sole voting machine. A line had formed when the center first opened for voting, but poll workers got a second machine and lines began moving quickly afterward.
At St. Patrick School west of downtown, about 30 to 35 volunteers are working in shifts to count and sort ballots by wards. About 118 volunteers are expected to help today, an election inspector said.
The inspector said the number of volunteers is a big increase over the 20 people who helped with the 2016 election.
More than 23,000 absentee ballots were received. As of noon, more than 4,000 ballots had been processed.
Volunteers encountered an issue with voting machines rejecting mailed ballots. Initial tests used clean ballot sheets fed through the machine, but folds and creases in mailed ballots caused the machine to reject them.
A voting machine mechanic is monitoring the process to ensure each ballot is counted.
St. Patrick School has a traditional voting machine on site to process ballots if the new machine continues to reject them.
12:18 p.m.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said it is possible Rock County results could come in later than she originally predicted, which was between 11 p.m. and midnight.
The major problem, she believes, will be the city of Janesville's absentee ballot counting. Poll workers are using a new, high-speed ballot counter that was jamming early in the process. Workers started feeding the machine smaller batches, which has improved production, Tollefson said.
Tollefson had heard of no other problems developing at polling places around the county, where voting has been brisk.
“Very busy everywhere. It’s awesome,” she said.
Tollefson said she still expects the county to exceed its record number of voters, which was set in 2012.
12:10 pm.
Lines barely made it out the doors at the former Sears store in the Janesville Mall, and people waiting in line said they were moving through quickly.
Unseasonably warm weather made outside waiting more pleasant. One man said, "Wait time was great. Great day," to another person on his way out.
Chief Inspector Jeri Fladmark said the weather was much better than in 2016, when she was sweeping leaves out of a polling place.
Fladmark said lines have been long throughout the day. Many people came a bit unprepared, but operations still were smooth.
More than usual, Fladmark has noticed people coming in to vote who already had absentee ballots. Poll workers asked those people to destroy their absentee ballots outside the polling location and return to vote in person.
11:34 a.m.
Lines were out the door at Hedberg Public Library but were moving steadily.
As of 11 a.m., 338 voters had voted at the library, said Chief Inspector Bertha Janis.
The library has seen a steady stream of people all day, with a burst of voters in the early morning, Janis said.
She said she was excited to see so many people turn out to vote.
11:09 a.m.
Breanna Fossum, a security guard for a private security company hired to work at Janesville City Hall, said she works every Monday and Tuesday at City Hall to enforce the statewide mask mandate.
She cannot mandate that voters wear masks, per federal election laws. Fossum asks those without masks to wear them and gives masks to those who need them.
As of 10:55 a.m., five people had refused to wear masks at the City Hall polling place.
11:02 a.m.
People moved quickly through Janesville City Hall to vote with hardly any lines.
Chief Inspector Lynn Mayer said City Hall was overwhelmed early in the morning, but the pace slowed significantly as time went on.
At 10:45 a.m., 240 people had voted, up from 206 at 10 a.m.
Mayer said she and poll workers have been diligent about making sure people follow voting rules. One man who used to live in Janesville but currently lives in Green Bay asked to vote using his old address and was turned away.
Another man asked to take a ballot home to his wife, who is on bed rest, and was denied, Mayer said.
Susan Ramsey said it was her first year as a poll worker, and the process was going smoothly. She was working at the table where people register to vote and had registered quite a few people Tuesday morning.
Mayer said City Hall sees a lot of people registering at the polls because people move often in wards 3 and 4, both of which vote at City Hall.
A city worker made rounds around the tables to make sure surfaces were clean.
9:54 a.m.
At Harmony Town Hall, about 25 voters stood in a line wrapping around the building. Chief Inspector Lucille Vickerman said such a long line is unusual for that location.
Vickerman said she is proud of the staff and voters in Harmony who have kept lines moving and moods pleasant throughout the morning.
About 175 to 200 voters had shown up in person in the first three hours.
By 10:10 a.m., the line had increased by another 10 or so people with others flocking to join.
9:23 a.m.
The Janesville City Clerk's Office reported 1,840 people had voted so far.
"Lines are pretty long, so it's going to be going up fast," said a city worker who declined to give her name.
City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek guessed last week that 7,000 to 8,000 city residents would vote Tuesday.
9:10 a.m.
Lt. Todd Kleisner of the Janesville Police Department said police had received only one complaint so far.
The complaint was about a man advocating on environmental issues near Janesville City Hall. He was within the zone where electioneering is forbidden, Kleisner said. He moved when he was told.
Wisconsin law forbids electioneering within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place.
8:31 a.m.
At Hedberg Public Library, the line was about 25 people at 8:27 a.m.
Two election observers were present from the Democratic Party Voter Assistance and Protection. The Illinois resident said this is the first time they had observed at the polls, and they were not allowed to say anything else.
Chief Inspector Bertha “Bert” Janis said things had been busy at the registration table. Some people had not voted since 2012. Others had moved and needed to update their registrations.
About 15 people had registered so far.
8:27 a.m.
Tracie and Bob Connell were in line by 8 a.m. at the Rock Town Hall in Afton, where they found a line of people waiting to vote. They were among 18 in line outdoors at 8:20 a.m.
They were not surprised.
“I think people were passionate,” Bob said.
“This will go down as the biggest election in history,” Tracie said.
They had decided not to vote absentee.
“We just like doing it on the day you are supposed to vote. No matter what, we’ll stand through anything,” Tracie said.
8:03 a.m.
Shanna and Daniel Marx were a little bit surprised when they arrived to vote at 7:15 a.m. today at the Beloit Town Hall.
“I didn’t think this many people were going to come early,” Daniel said.
At 7:55 a.m., they were among 73 in line outdoors at the town hall. The town hall parking lot was full, and parked cars lined the south edge of Beloit-Newark Road.
When asked why they didn’t vote early or by absentee, Shanna said she prefers to vote in person.
“I just find it better to vote in person,” she said.
Why?
“The assurance that you know it is not going to get lost in the mail,” she said.
7:50 a.m.
The city of Janesville's absentee ballots counting center is at St. Patrick School, where about 50 poll workers were counting upwards of 22,000 ballots, said Chief Inspector Diane Quade.
Four people were observing the process. They said they were not authorized to identify themselves or speak to a reporter. The observer sign-in sheet indicated the observers were from Janesville, Madison, Cambridge and Mundelein, Illinois.
Quade said the new, high-speed vote counter was working well, except that some of the folded ballots got stuck in the machine, so they had to be straightened out.
The machine rejected some other ballots because a voter had voted for more than one candidate in a race or had not filled in the oval with enough ink.
If poll workers could determine the voter's intent, they remade those ballots so they could be counted, Quade said.
An observer asked for the names on the remade ballots, but Quade said it's against the law to reveal voters' names.
7:15 a.m.
"Hear ye, hear ye, the polls are now open, " poll worker Jim Strasburg said at the Rock County Job Center polling site at 7 a.m.
More than 120 voters were in line. People kept their distance, so the line snaked far into the parking lot. The line moved quickly. Several people took advantage of Wisconsin law, which allows same-day registration.
7 a.m.
Long voting lines were already forming at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library. A line of voters stretched outside of the building and wound around close to the nearby Beloit Area Community Health Center.
Those in line remained peaceful, and all were wearing masks as poll workers and lots of hand sanitizer awaited them inside.
Poll workers including Kevin Leavy were helping people register to vote if necessary and to round up their ballots.
Those in line said voting was worth the wait.
“It’s really important to get out and vote,” Michael Ward said.
Ward said he had waited to do in-person voting Tuesday because of his work schedule.
