JANESVILLE
Gazette reporters will visit local polls throughout today to report on how it’s going.
Readers might want to return to this story throughout the day for updates, starting at about 7:20 a.m.
Anyone wanting to alert reporters to anything of interest may call The Gazette newsroom at 608-755-8267.
Election reminders:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. statewide with officials ready for record turnout. Polls close at 8 p.m.
- Don’t forget your photo ID.
- Voters may register at the polls with proof of residence. See myvote.wi.gov for details.
- Masks are encouraged but not required at the polls. Spare masks are available at all Rock County polling places.
- Voters can use their cellphones silently in polling places, but they may not photograph other voters or other voters’ ballots without their consent. The poll’s chief inspector has authority to prohibit someone from using a phone if she/he deems it disruptive.
- The chief inspector is the authority at the polls and could call police if not obeyed.
- Electioneering within 100 feet from the entrance to a polling place is prohibited. Anyone who feels harassed should contact the chief inspector. Anyone who feels threatened should call 911.
- People with disabilities, including those with COVID-19 or at risk if they catch COVID-19, can request curbside voting at their polling places.