BELOIT
John Gilbert Dorn never set out to be Rock County’s last living Civil War soldier.
But when he died at the age of 96 in March 1944, the Union private had outlived all other local survivors of the nation’s deadliest war.
For decades, Dorn’s distinction went largely unnoticed.
But earlier this month, two groups appropriately marked his grave and honored his service to preserve the Union.
The Delavan unit of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Sons of Union Veterans, Henry Harden Camp 2, Madison, conducted the ceremony.
The Sons of Union Veterans began the “Last Soldier” project in 2003. The purpose of the national effort is to locate and mark the graves of the last Civil War soldier to be buried in each county or parish in each state in the country.
Wisconsin has taken the effort to heart.
“Almost 60% of the counties in the state have done this,” said Pat Blackmer, president of Delavan’s Mary Chesebro Lee Detached Tent 23 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
“We want to honor these individuals for their commitment to their country and for preserving the Union,” Blackmer said. “We don’t want to forget our Civil War veterans.”
Blackmer researched Dorn’s life.
She found out that he enlisted in Company C of the 3rd Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry on Aug. 18, 1864, and mustered out of service on June 9, 1865, in Washington, D.C.
During his service, Dorn fought at the Occupation of Atlanta, the March to the Sea, the Siege of Savannah, the Campaign of the Carolinas, the Battle of Bentonville and the surrender of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston and his army.
“His family reported that he was ‘justly proud’ when he marched in the Grand Review before President Abraham Lincoln, commander in chief of the Union Army, on May 24, 1865, in Washington D.C.,” Blackmer said.
However, she pointed out that Andrew Johnson was president at the time of the Grand Review because Lincoln died from an assassin’s bullet April 15, 1865.
“Generations later, people are not always aware of history and get confused,” Blackmer said.
Dorn of Beloit had a large family and was survived by five sons and four daughters, 23 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. His wife and a son preceded him in death.
Nationally, Blackmer reports that the last Civil War soldier died in 1956. But three daughters of Civil War vets are still alive today.
The women, who are in their 90s, were born when their fathers were in their 70s.
Civil War veterans who lost their wives often remarried much younger women who cared for them as they aged.
“As a result, there were fathers in their 70s with newborns,” Blackmer said.
Blackmer taught at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan for more than 30 years. She has always been interested in history and founded the Delavan chapter, also known as a tent, of the Daughters of Union Veterans in May 2012.
“I felt there needed to be some encouragement for preservation and education, and I really cherish my freedom,” Blackmer said. “Considering the fact that my second great-grandfather fought to preserve that freedom in the 1860s, it means even more.”
The Delavan tent has about 40 members.
In addition to remembering veterans of the Civil War, they help current veterans and members of the military.
The group donates to a housing program for veterans and medical centers for veterans.
This year, members sewed masks to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past, members have made and donated blankets.
In a normal year, the group has frequent programs with guest speakers and occasionally opens the programs to the public.
“The Civil War was a significant time in our history,” Blackmer said. “I think it is important that our history is preserved and shared.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 607-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.