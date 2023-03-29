The Happy Piper brings wealth of cigars, pipes and tobacco to Janesville's south side

JANESVILLE — If you spark up a long, stinky Cohiba cigar inside Travis Kropf’s new tobacco emporium on Janesville’s south side, The Happy Piper, Travis and his spouse Crystal Kropf likely will ask you to move your smoke outdoors.
Kropf doesn’t sell smoke itself—just the pungent dried leaf tobacco and the heirloom-quality wooden, briar and Turkish meerschaum sea clay pipes where one would put that tobacco.
And—as The Happy Piper's storefront signs scream—there are "CIGARS!" Dozens of varieties and brands of Central American and Caribbean cigars, brown and tan and green leaf-wrapped cigars derived from centuries-old Cuban tobacco seed varieties.
"It's the biggest and broadest variety in the state line for both pipes, pipe tobacco and cigars. You have to go to Madison and Rockford otherwise. Here, we're nice and centrally located,"Kropf said.
For the last three years, the Kropfs have been Rock County’s sole purveyors of rare and exotic Turkish Meerschaum smoking pipes, some with stems long enough to hang out a car window, others stumpy enough to fit in the slit pocket of a train porter’s crushed velvet vest.
If that isn’t steampunk enough for you, Kropf’s Happy Piper sells corncob pipes crafted by Missouri Meerschaum Company, which after 150 years is the only remaining American maker of pipes made from kiln-fired, Missouri field corn cobs.
It’s Kropf’s favorite variety of pipe, hand made in Washington, Missouri — an inexpensive but long-lasting American icon favored by U.S. Army Gen. Douglas Macarthur during his khaki-clad World War II campaigns.
Inside and outside
Kropf spent six months installing aromatic (and expensive) Spanish cedar walls and shelves and humidity-controlling equipment and stocking hundreds of square feet of shelf space with cigars and cigarillos—including long, thin, flavorful Dominican Macanudos and Arturo Fuente Hemingway “Short Stories.”
The “Short Story” is a Dominican variety that’s made in such small batches that the 4-inch, mellow cigars are typically only available outside of aging rooms during the holidays, and a case of 25 of them runs $170 or more, depending on local sin taxes.
Kropf hadn’t heard of the Hemingways, but he offered up a mellow and flavorful alternative, the 4-inch Acid Blondie, wrapped in green Nicaraguan leaf and imbued with enough floral essential oils to send a smoker on a 20-minute tropical retreat.
If you must sample a blunt little Blondie or any of 50 or 60 varieties of aromatic, Danish bulk pipe tobacco, Kropf suggests a long-stemmed Churchwarden’s pipe that is long enough to let the business end burn outside an open window.
At the newly renovated storefront at 2006 Center Ave. — a former Roman’s convenience grocer until about eight months ago — Kropf sells no vapes, no cannabis and no cigarettes, but he’s got plenty of room on the storefront’s Center Avenue-facing side for a future buildout of an open-air or covered smoker’s patio.
That could be coming soon, as could an exclusive cabal of cigar and pipe smoking devotees who would hang out on football game days for smoke and celebration of whatever comes of the Badgers, Packers or Bears in 2023.
Travis and Crystal Kropf’s main store space is dominated by glass cases full of pipes, dispensary-like glass jars full of crème brulé, rum raisin, Champagne, whiskey, cherry, and peach cobbler pipe tobaccos.
Along walls unadorned by photos of Jack Nicholson and classic, bare-knuckle boxers puffing away on 90-gauge cigars 5 inches around are more circular tins of 1.75-ounce pipe tobaccos.
The Piper's audience
Kropf says he doesn’t sell vapes, cannabis or fruit-flavored vape juice and won’t, because his core demographic is beyond the tender teens and 20s—more ripened and seasoned men and women with lined brows and a Clint Eastwood squint behind the gleam of a smoldering cigarillo.
“Our core age is at least late 20s—you don’t start to see anyone offering pipes or cigars to their friends before they’re at least that old, if not their early 40s," he said.
Indeed, some of what Kropf sells at the Happy Piper might be out of reach for the backward-hat-wearing vaping aficionados who can burn through $5 worth of grape-flavored vaping juice faster than Sherlock Holmes can pack his trusty, gourd-shaped pipe with a pinch of $35 Blood Red Moon cherry tobacco—a Dansk pipe tobacco variety known for being robust, smooth and classic.
Kropf sells pipe and cigar trappings and accoutrements, including ashtrays, spittoons, desktop humidors and Zippo lighters designed to pull the flame downward into the bowl of an upturned pipe.
Making sales
On Wednesday, one customer who claimed to have whittled his own corncob pipe from a chunk of field corn he found in a town of Rock cornfield walked out with an elegent, alabaster meerschaum, Turkish made and on the showroom shelf marked $150.
Seldom as costly are single cigars in the rear walk-in humidor, where the air is redolent of musk and plum cedarwood dampened to just the right air moisture to keep bugs and dry rot from the tubes of tobacco that pack the walls like $15 sticks of dynamite—or smoke sticks, you might call them.
For $10, a Gazette reporter walked out of The Happy Piper with a sealable bag containing a single Acid Blondie 4-inch cigar, and a free cigar chopper designed to nip the rounded back end of the cigar for an easy, leisurely draw that makes a lot of smoke.
Which is the whole point, really.