JANESVILLE

Tom Eckert recalls a time when he was recuperating from surgery at home.

Sister Lauretana Gorman of Janesville’s St. John Vianney Catholic Church invited him on a day trip to boost his spirits.

The two drove to Sister Lauretana’s motherhouse at Sinsinawa Mound in southwestern Wisconsin.

“We had a chance to talk about prayer life and what was going on in our lives,” Eckert said.

He was not surprised that Sister Lauretana invited him, a longtime member of the church, to accompany her.

“She just does stuff like that,” Eckert explained. “She’s a great listener. It’s a gift that she has.”

Like Eckert, many parishioners have stories of kindness about Sister Lauretana.

So it is no wonder she will be deeply missed when she retires at the end of January. One parishioner called her “the glue that holds together the parish family.”

Sister Lauretana will be leaving after more than 62 years of consecrated religious life as a Sinsinawa Dominican.

Almost 24 of those years were as pastoral minister at St. John Vianney.

Sister Lauretana spends her days visiting people who are ill or confined to their homes, the hospital or nursing homes. She talks to them, listens to them and brings them Holy Communion if they wish.

“I know several people whom she visits on a regular basis, and they have expressed to me how much they will miss her,” parishioner Joan Prendergast said. “There are a lot of people who really love her. She has a big heart.”

Prendergast once shared office space with Sister Lauretana when Prendergast worked for the church.

“We became very good friends,” Prendergast said. “I feel blessed to have known her all these years. She’s going to be really missed by our church community.”

Sister Lauretana excelled in her pastoral ministry.

But she did not start out helping the sick and the elderly.

For decades after professing her vows, she was a teacher and taught in many places, including Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.

“I thought it was my first love,” Sister Lauretana said. “But my current ministry working with the elderly, sick and dying has been my favorite. I so appreciate all the people I have met.”

She is thankful to have had interactions with grieving families.

“I encouraged them to open up,” Sister Lauretana said. “I was able to pray with and be at one with them.”

She did not always know the right thing to say, but she trusted God to guide her in her words and her behavior.

“The Lord has enabled me to do what I should do,” Sister Lauretana said. “When people are sick, no one has all the answers. But I have that strong feeling that, if I am living in the moment, I will be guided in the moment by God.”

Sister Lauretana came to Janesville in the early 1990s to care for her mother, who died in 2000.

She gave up teaching at an inner-city school in Milwaukee to be a caregiver. But she found she did not have to be home all the time. Eventually, she volunteered at St. Mary School as an aide.

Later, she responded to an ad for pastoral minister at St. John Vianney and got the position.

The Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze, pastor at St. John Vianney, said Sister Lauretana’s sensitivity and presence make her well-suited for the role.

“She really understands people,” Arinze said. “She is always very present in their lives and situations. She brings hope to them as much as she brings Communion.”

Sister Lauretana said age plays a factor in her retirement.

“I’m 84,” she said. “It’s time. I’m grateful for all the blessings I have had to this point. I will miss Janesville and a lot of things I did when I was younger and more independent.”

Sister Lauretana will resign at the end of January but won’t leave to retire at Sinsinawa Mound for several weeks.

Of her many years as a nun, she said:

“It was exciting. It was enjoyable. It was hard work. I have no regrets about being a sister.”