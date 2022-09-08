Next week, we will bring you a new look for your local paper.
The Gazette has been redesigned to be in sync with the world around us. It will now be a single product in a convenient size and easy-to-read format.
We have combined the sports and A sections into one. News as you read from the front, sports from the back. Everything else in between.
When you see the first edition, take a few minutes to look through it front to back – we think you will be pleasantly surprised.
A review of our current business model led us to be creative and bold with a redesign that kept the meat of the paper today and gave us flexibility for the paper in the future. We looked at sample variations and settled on what you will see next week. It has been exciting for us to redesign, and we hope the new look will be a positive experience for you, as well.
As you look at the new edition of your paper, several things will be obvious.
Not only is it a single-section, it’s also shorter in height. The paper has a new font and the front is more focused on photography. It also has more pages.
But there is more to the story.
We assembled a cross-functional team and worked for several months with other Adams Publishing Group papers that had made a similar change. We compared formats and outlines to see what could be a cleaner version our readers would approve of. We settled on a final version knowing it can grow and change in the future.
Allow us to share a bit of the story behind the story:
The design changes help with efficiency, costs and our production workflow. This helps us manage inflationary pressure.
Our pages are shorter, taking advantage of some newsprint efficiencies, but our page count is higher, since we did not cut out critical content. Think of it as going from the hardback version of a book to the paperback – same content, more pages.
The shorter size was created as a more efficient way to handle our newsprint consumption. Newsprint has had 11 price increases in 13 months, with more looming.
Our aluminum plate consumption will improve, offsetting the price increases driven by the world market.
Many of our products are delivered by the post office, where we have had three postage cost increases in 18 months. The size is easily handled and delivered.
The single section will allow us go up on press one time, helping with productivity and costs.
A more consistent, cleaner-looking style of letters without reducing the size is also efficient.
Our creation of a single version of our comics will also help with costs and efficiencies. We had several different versions to contend with across all our papers.
Our front cover and back cover will be dominated by more photographs as we look to be more visually engaging and look to add more photos online as well to engage a younger audience.
We have done extensive work on comics and puzzles, we will share that in another story.
Change, for our audience and subscribers, can be hard. We understand the challenge.
We are willing to work with you wherever we can. We ask you to give us a chance to be new and different.
Change is hard at first, messy in the middle and gorgeous at the end. We hope you agree.
If you have questions about our new format, please feel free to contact Orestes Baez, regional president for Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin, at obaez@adamspg.com.