JANESVILLE -- Over the past couple of years, we've received excellent feedback from Gazette readers about our e-Edition. We've listened to you as a company and as a local newspaper and we are making changes to improve your experience.
Adams Publishing Group has chosen The Gazette here in Janesville and our sister paper in Cheyenne, Wyoming as the first places making these changes nationwide.
Gazette readers are passionate about our digital products, use them every day, and always ask us about how we can make them better. We are about to!
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, The Gazette will launch a new and improved e-Edition.
Over the next several days you'll see notes on social media, in the print paper and in your email inbox about the coming improvements.
Every day, you get an email with a link sending you to the e-Edition. Just click that link as always and use your same username and password for continued e-Edition access to the local journalism we're proud to craft every day.
What improvements will you find?
You can do a keyword search on any subject from the past 30 days.
Do you want to see every article we wrote about The Cowboys season? Enter that into search and all the articles will be available.
When you open an article, you can change the font size and magnification level.
You can ask the e-Edition to read you any article through the speakers of your preferred device.
You can print any page. We've already tried it ourselves with the crosswords.
The resolution of the articles and phots in the replica (the view that looks like the daily paper) is pristine and can be magnified to suit your needs.
If you have problems logging on, please let us know. Most likely, it’s going to be an issue with your username and password saved in your browser and it may be a matter of reentering them when you first log in.
If you do have any issues, please call us at 608-741-6651 or 1-800-362-6712 or email us at circ@gazettextra.com. As always, we are here to help you if you have any questions.
And please let us know what you think! We look forward to your feedback. Join our Facebook group for more updates in this and other issues. That is a good way to talk to us directly.
