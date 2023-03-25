MADISON – The Gazette has been named Daily Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

The honor was announced at the association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.

Staff members at The Gazette, named the 2022 Daily Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on March 24, 2023, are pictured outside their office in downtown Janesville, Wisconsin.
From left, Steve Lauber, advertising director for The Gazette; Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette; and Ben Childers, digital director for Adams Publishing Group Southern Wisconsin, accept the Daily Newspaper of The Year award for The Gazette from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on March 24, 2023. 
