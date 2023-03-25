From left, Steve Lauber, advertising director for The Gazette; Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette; and Ben Childers, digital director for Adams Publishing Group Southern Wisconsin, accept the Daily Newspaper of The Year award for The Gazette from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on March 24, 2023.
MADISON – The Gazette has been named Daily Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
The honor was announced at the association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.
Accepting the award in Madison, Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette, said it was the result of a team effort by the newspaper's advertising and editorial staffs and thanked the association and those assembled for their support of local journalism.
The Gazette is part of Adams Publishing Group Southern Wisconsin, which saw most of its 6 daily and 9 weekly papers take home at least one award, including a General Excellence award for The Sun Prairie Star.
"I am proud of the excellent work performed by our teams across the Southern Region of Wisconsin over the previous year,” said Mark Lewis, president, Adams Publishing Group Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The Gazette. “Those efforts were rewarded Friday night at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards banquet. A number of our newspapers won first, second and third place awards. The crowning point of the evening was The Gazette being named the Daily Newspaper of the Year. Congratulations to all our newspapers for the awards won and thank you all for the hard work you did to achieve this success."
In addition to Newspaper of the Year, The Gazette was named Best in Division in its circulation division and won both a first-place award for General Excellence and the Bill Payne Award, the highest award for excellence in advertising.
The Gazette's editorial and advertising staffs also took home numerous other awards, including:
First Place, Best Use of Ad Color - Krystle Kooiman, Donna Felland
First Place, Best Restaurant Ad - Brandon Perez, Donna Felland
First Place, Best Real Estate Ad - Steve Lauber
First Place, Best Multiple Advertiser Spread - Steve Lauber, Ben Childers
First Place, Best Grocery Ad - Jody Wintheiser
First Place, Best Large Ad - Donna Baez, Donna Felland
First Place, Best Ongoing Niche Publication - Steve Lauber, Kim Boreen, Donna Felland
First Place, Photo Gallery - Anthony Wahl
First Place, Best Ad Idea - Steve Lauber, Krystle Kooiman, Donna Felland
Second Place, Best Small Ad - Donna Baez, Donna Felland
Second Place, Spot News Photo - Anthony Wahl
Second Place, Sports Feature Photo - Anthony Wahl
Second Place, Artistic Photo - Anthony Wahl
Second Place, Best Newspaper Promotion - Orestes Baez, Donna Felland
Third Place, Best Niche Product - Steve Lauber, Kim Boreen, Donna Felland
Third Place, Spot News Photo - Anthony Wahl
Third Place, Feature Photo - Anthony Wahl
Third Place, Best Use of an Ad Art Service - Mark Robertson, Victoria Boggs
Honorable Mention, Best Sports Page - John Barry, Art Kabelowsky, David Vantress
Honorable Mention, Best Front Page - Tim Seeman, Shari Rampenthal
Honorable Mention, Photo Essay - Anthony Wahl
