More — and better — local news coverage matters to our readers. That’s our commitment, posted every day on The Gazette’s front page.
Today, The Gazette and affiliated APG publications across southern Wisconsin are announcing a staffing reorganization that will help ensure you get the best local news coverage we can provide.
As part of the changes that took effect last week, we now have more reporters out in the community covering local school, city, county and state government, police and public safety, and community groups, and keeping tabs on the state legislators whose districts crisscross southern Wisconsin. Going forward, you’ll see more reporters and photographers at festivals and arts events, and more preview of those so you can plan your weekends.
We are accomplishing this by moving some of our most veteran and community-connected staff members who had been in managerial roles, and spending much of their time in the office, into senior reporting roles. Our senior reporters know our communities best and we’re excited for them to be able to spend more time out among you, and to apply their well-honed story telling skills to share your stories with readers.
”I am excited about our reorganization plan and believe it places resources at the local level that will result in better content at each of our papers. We are driven to improve local content and each of our communities should benefit from this change. I believe this is great for our staff and the towns we serve,” said Mark Lewis, regional president for APG Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The Gazette.
Karyn Saemann, editor of The Gazette since May 2022, will retain that role and will additionally assume a dual role as regional editor for APG Southern Wisconsin. Saemann will continue to primarily work out of The Gazette office in downtown Janesville but will have a heightened presence in the other communities that have APG Southern Wisconsin publications.
As regional editor, Saemann will direct editorial operations for APG Southern Wisconsin’s 6 daily publications that include The Gazette, The Beloit Daily News, The Daily Jefferson County Union, Watertown Daily Times, Antigo Daily Journal and Marinette EagleHerald, as well as its 9 weekly print and digital publications that are part of Hometown News Group. Hometown News Group publications include the Sun Prairie Star, Waunakee Tribune, DeForest Times-Tribune, Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press, Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle, Cambridge News &Deerfield Independent, Lake Mills Leader, Milton Courier and Waterloo-Marshall Courier.
As the former editor of the weekly Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, who also has many years of experience as a daily newspaper reporter and editor, including for the Beloit Daily News, Daily Jefferson County Union and The Capital Times, Saemann sees this as a perfect fit.
“I’m thrilled to be able to continue my work at The Gazette, where we’ve made great strides over the past year, and to also have oversight of other papers in communities where I have longtime connections,” Saemann said. “While much of my time will be spent at The Gazette offices in Janesville, I plan to be an active presence in all the communities we cover, perhaps occasionally picking up a camera to photograph a local event. That’s something I have long enjoyed doing.”
As part of the changes, Saemann is leading a small team of veteran editors who will oversee reporting teams and editorial production.
Other editors who assumed new leadership roles with APG-Southern Wisconsin, effective April 10, include News Editor Madeline Westberg, who has worked as a reporter and editor for Hometown News Group since 2018; News Editor Brian O’Connor, editor of the Watertown Daily Times since 2022; and Tim Seeman, who has worked for The Gazette in a variety of capacities since 2013, including as most recently as news editor, who will now be regional sports editor.