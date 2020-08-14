JANESVILLE
Any business with 175 years under its belt has waded through troubled waters many times.
The Gazette celebrates that milestone Friday, Aug. 14, as it plows through another deluge of bad news for the nation and for its own fortunes.
At the same time, the city’s oldest business works to uphold its history of service to the community.
It was during a recession the newspaper in a town of about 800 people printed its first edition in 1845, three years before Wisconsin became a state.
Three other papers already had tried and failed.
The Gazette continued through the Civil War, the Great Depression, many recessions great and small and two world wars.
It even managed to keep printing as the internet sucked heaps of advertising dollars from newspapers over the past 20 years, as many papers closed.
The recent troubles in the news industry remain a major question mark that its founders could not have imagined.
The business started when Levi Alden, a teacher from New York State, decided to move to the frontier town of Janesville to join his brother. Alden teamed up with printer E.A. Stoddard, and The Gazette was born.
The newspaper was a weekly until 1854. Daily printing was suspended after three months because only 200 subscriptions were sold.
Daily publication resumed in 1857 with the debut of the Daily Morning Gazette, after the purchase of two other publications, one called Janesville Free Press, which had been a Democratic-leaning paper, while the Gazette was Republican. Papers at the time were known for their strong political allegiances.
The paper switched to evening publication in 1860. Explanations given at the time included a faster distribution of telegraph reports and that the evening paper would be less subject to thefts, which were common in early-morning hours.
Today, in a city of about 64,000, The Gazette continues despite daunting financial woes. Along with the rest of the newspaper industry, staffs and pages have been downsized several times. Locally, the loss of the General Motors plant in 2008, as the Great Recession kicked in, was an added blow.
But the staff soldiers on and can look back at a legacy of bringing the news to the people.
One of The Gazette’s duties is to hold up a mirror to the community. The job that requires the courage to question the authority and face heartbreaking tragedies, from deaths of children to war deaths to the deaths of presidents, including this from April 17, 1865:
“Those who have robbed us of Abraham Lincoln cannot rob the nation and the human race of the great work that he has been permitted to accomplish. This nation has made a century’s progress in the right direction during his rule. The greatest rebellion of all time has been overthrown, and the cause of liberty and freedom has been maintained.”
Readers often complain about bad news, but The Gazette has been there for uncounted joys, as well, from wedding announcements to local-kid-does-good stories to homecomings after brutal wars.
Consider this from Page 1 on Aug. 15, 1945, the day after news arrived that Japan had surrendered, ending World War II.
“Within minutes, the streets filled with a noisy throng which sent up a din lasting till well after midnight. ...
“Today, war plants, which worked almost without interruption since 1941, many of them on 24-hour shifts, were silent. Every store and shop was closed, and the city was stilled into a silence symbolic of the peace which once more has come to the nation and world. …
“Automobile loads of celebrators reached the business district within a matter of a few minutes, and the blare of car horns, whistles and bells filled the air from then until well into the night. Before the evening was over, almost every Janesville resident and hundreds from nearby communities and rural areas arrived to take part in the victory celebration.”
Along the way, The Gazette often saw itself as a key player in making Janesville and its surrounding communities better places to live.
The Gazette centennial edition in 1945 lists community-minded endeavors, including neighborhood showings of movies on a Gazette-purchased movie projector, sponsorship of youth agriculture clubs that were said to be the basis of a strong 4-H organization here, promotion of the city manager form of government and establishing a golf course whose success prompted the city to take it over and expand it. It’s now known as Riverside.
The Gazette was a big promoter of the skill of swimming, the 1945 edition noted. It employed a swimming instructor, who visited towns once a year with a canvas pool, teaching thousands of children to swim in the hopes of preventing drownings. The Gazette also offered financial backing for towns that built their own pools.
A Howard F. Bliss medal was awarded to people who saved others from drowning.
Howard Festus Bliss, a saddle and hardware merchant, bought shares in the paper in 1883 and became its editor and publisher. The Gazette remained in the Bliss family for the next 136 years.
Bliss bought those shares from a man who wanted the money to invest in a Janesville-based circus.
Bliss’ bet paid off over the long term, while circuses died as people found entertainment in movie houses and elsewhere: a lesson in how tough it is to maintain a business in the face of historical and technological forces.
Into modern times, The Gazette often backed local projects, said Sidney H. “Skip” Bliss, the last of his family to own the newspaper and great-grandson of Howard F.
“I can’t tell you the number of times people would call me … people who are kind of the doers in the community, and they would say, ‘can we have lunch and talk about this thing?’ … I always told them the door is open to any of you who have any kind of an idea. … We’ll listen to you, and if there’s a consensus that it’s a good idea, we’ll help you.”
Bliss hopes the new owners will carry on that tradition.
Adams Publishing, a company that has been buying newspapers across the country, bought the Gazette in June 2019, ending the Bliss family’s longtime control of the paper.
Adams has continued the Good Samaritan Christmas collection for the needy and its support for local community efforts such as the United Way, said Mary Jo Villa, a longtime Gazette manager who became regional president and publisher for Adams’ southern Wisconsin newspapers.
Bliss credited Villa with keeping The Gazette on an even keel through the difficult times of recent years, but he said the financial pressures became too great and were a major factor in his decision to sell.
Bliss had borrowed over the decades to buy radio stations and smaller newspapers that dotted the Wisconsin map. Like farming, they had their good and bad years.
A business gamble of an earlier generation—the 1930 purchase of WCLO Radio—had paid off.
The 2007 building of a new printing and distribution plant created a new debt load, but the decision was based on the calculation a 38-year-old press that was showing its age.
Then advertising revenue—the traditional backbone of a newspaper’s finances—dried up. Local banks disappeared and with them the ability to do business almost with a handshake, Bliss said. The new, corporate lenders were less forgiving.
As the financial vise tightened, Bliss sold off those properties, including papers from Ironwood, Michigan, to Monroe.
Newspapers today rely much more heavily on subscriptions, something many are not willing to pay, while they are willing to pay much more for TV service.
“They want be able to Google everything and not have to pay a red nickel for it,” he said. “The information we produce is far more critical and far more costly because you’ve got to have people on the street and at the school board and city council meetings, and that costs money.”
Today, Bliss looks back fondly and with sadness at what was, even though he is more convinced today than ever that he was right to sell.
“That’s the glory and at times the difficulty of these longstanding family companies. You have an inherent love for it, but you don’t know when to leave it,” he said. “I think about the difference we were able to make in people’s lives in our communities. It hurts to leave it, it really does. I’ll never get over it.”
The Gazette kept track of local, state and national debates that shaped the nation and the political candidates in countless elections.
In early decades, editors did what their peers across the country did: They unabashedly promoted their own political ideology. In modern times, as journalism professionalized itself, reporters and editors have sought fairness and balance and guarded the line that separates their work from the opinion pages.
Critics often spot what they believe is bias in news reporting. Editors publish their letters, consider their opinions and take comfort in the fact that the attacks come from left and right.
One year into retirement, Bliss remains a huge cheerleader for his beleaguered industry. He confesses to boring people with his sermons about what a strong local news source means for American democracy.
“I’m almost paranoid about a country without independent, local journalism. I worry that the bureaucrats and the powerful will simply run amok, and the public will be subservient …
“That’s the challenge, to awaken in the consumer the fact that it’s going to be a different world,” Bliss said. “Knowing what’s going on in their community has to be worth more to them, and it should be.”