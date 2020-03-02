JANESVILLE

It’s coming, and it’s a big deal.

The U.S. Census Bureau will mail out Wisconsin census forms starting March 12, and they should hit local mailboxes by mid-March, said Dave Godek, city clerk-treasurer.

Census Day is April 1, meaning all information filled out in a census form should reflect who is living in the household April 1.

Residents who send in their forms before May will avoid a knock on the door from census workers, Godek said.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a nationwide headcount every 10 years. Data from the census is used to determine congressional representation and federal funding for state and local programs, and it influences where businesses choose to build or relocate.

Talk to Godek about the census for five minutes, and he will tell you multiple times how important it is.

This year will be the first time residents can fill out forms by mail, by phone or online, Godek said. People who want to do it online should keep their mailed forms because they will include a code needed for the online form.

Offering multiple ways to submit forms is expected to increase response rates, especially among young people, he said.

The Census Bureau estimates the forms will take 10 minutes to fill out.

Janesville’s local count committee, led by Godek, has worked for months to determine how to get the word out about the census, especially to hard-to-count populations such as the elderly, veterans, renters, racial minorities and the homeless.

The committee includes representatives from community groups people might trust more than a census counter or government worker, Godek said.

Trust is important when it comes to personal data, Godek said. If people learn about the census from someone they trust or identify with, they are more likely to complete the form.

Census data is aggregated, meaning it is added to a large pool and cannot be traced back to a particular respondent, Godek said.

It is illegal for the Census Bureau or workers to share the data with anyone, including government agencies such as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he said.

Concerns about whether census data would help the government detain undocumented immigrants began swirling last year after President Donald Trump requested the addition of a citizenship question.

The Constitution mandates every person in the country be counted regardless of citizenship, Godek said. Data cannot be used against someone for detention purposes or in the court system.

Here are Godek’s answers to common census questions:

Q:If I rent my home, should I fill out the census or should my landlord?

A: Tenants should fill out census forms. Landlords or property owners are not entitled to information shared in the census.

Q: My daughter lives on a college campus. Should I count her?

A: No. Even if your daughter lists her Janesville home as her primary residence, she should not be counted on the Janesville form. She will be counted by the university, which sends in data for residence halls and other on-campus facilities.

Q: My parents live in a nursing home. Do they have to fill out a form?

A: No. Certified care facilities will take care of census data for their residents.

Q: I live in an old home that was converted into apartments. Will the census find me?

A: Yes. The city has worked with Census Bureau workers for the past year to make sure all addresses are accurate, including those in multi-unit buildings.

Q: How are homeless people counted?

A: The Census Bureau works with nonprofit agencies to conduct homeless counts similar to the counts led annually by ECHO.

Q: I share custody of my children with their other parent. Who should count them?

A: The household where the children slept April 1 is the household that should include the children on the census form.

Q: I am moving April 1. What should I do?

A: If a person moves into a new residence April 1, he or she should count himself pr herself at the new residence, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.

If someone has moved out of a residence April 1 but not yet moved into a new residence, he or she should count himself or herself at the old residence.