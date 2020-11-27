Authorities in Wisconsin and Illinois are urging motorists to watch out for deer as the gun hunting season winds down.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police both recently responded to crashes involving deer.
On Nov. 6, a motorcyclist hit a deer that darted into the road in the 14000 block of Telegraph Road. The driver was transported to a Rockford, Illinois, hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three days later, a motorcyclist struck a deer while driving on Illinois Route 2 at Old River Road at around 6:30 a.m. State troopers responded and found the motorcyclist, who was seriously injured, had been traveling in the right-hand lane as the deer crossed the median.
“We are starting to begin our peak season for deer-vehicle crashes,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We ask all drivers to keep a watchful eye and remember the cardinal rule: Don’t veer for deer. While the urge to swerve is instinctual, it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle or drive into oncoming traffic, increasing the severity of a crash.”
In Rock County, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported 98 deer-vehicle collisions in 2017 and 110 collisions in 2018, the most recent years data was available.
An annual State Farm Insurance report says that Illinois residents have a 1 in 148 chance of hitting a deer. In Wisconsin, the odds increase to 1 in 57 as the state ranks sixth nationally for vehicle-deer collisions.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation last year reported 18,414 deer/vehicle crashes that injured 556 motorists and caused nine fatalities, six of which were motorcyclists.
“With the likelihood of hitting a deer increasing in the coming weeks, it’s important for drivers to be alert to deer and to understand their auto insurance coverage,” Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said. “Deer-versus-vehicle collisions can lead to costly repairs without proper auto coverage.”
Authorities urge residents to follow these tips to avoid a collision:
Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.
- Scan the sides of the road for eye shine—the reflection of headlights in animals’ eyes.
- Slow down if you see a deer. They travel in groups, so more are likely nearby.
- Prepare for the unexpected. Deer might stop in the middle of the road or double back.
- Remember that deer are adaptable and can be found in rural, suburban and urban environments.
- If a collision is inevitable, try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into other lanes of traffic.