JANESVILLE
Texas Roadhouse at 3201 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, will participate in a fundraiser event for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.
The restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 8 and 9. The chain’s Janesville location is one of eight in Wisconsin involved in the fundraiser.
Law enforcement officers and local Special Olympic athletes will be present each night to collect donations.
