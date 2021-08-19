JANESVILLE
U.S. Air Force pilot Sean Sperry traveled from Texas this week to surprise his grandfather, Janesville native and Korean War veteran Kenneth Sperry, with an early 87th birthday gift.
The surprise was to fly a Cessna 172S Skyhawk with the elder Sperry on board—much like his father, Kent, had done for his dad and father-in-law from the same Janesville airport 40 years earlier.
“Sean’s dad, Kent, took my dad up when he got his private pilot’s license in Janesville,” said Kim Sperry Frazier, Sean’s aunt and Kenneth’s daughter. “Years later, Sean now has his license. He wanted to surprise my dad and take him up.”
Sean said he was excited to surprise “Gramps” with a quick flight and continue a family tradition.
“I told him this morning,” Sean said. “‘Hey, by the way, we’re going to stop by the airport for one last thing.’”
It was there that Sean was able to rent the Cessna from Elevate Air, the flight school located at the airport.
Sean’s father, Kent, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and recently retired pilot for Southwest Airlines. When Kent first got his license, he came to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport and flew with his grandfather (Kenneth’s father-in-law).
Kent’s grandfather was an avid hunter. So Kent flew his grandpa above his favorite hunting grounds and the cottage on Caspian Lake he owned.
“My son was all over while serving in the Air Force,” Kenneth said. “I’m very proud of him. I was my son’s first co-pilot when he was in college. That was back in the early ’80s.”
At a young age, Sean got the aviation bug from his dad. He even remembers being pulled around in a wagon at air shows in Oshkosh with his father and grandfather.
Sean served in the U.S. Air Force, just like his dad did, for six years. During that time, he worked in air traffic control. In 2017, Sean started working toward becoming a certified flight instructor.
Sean currently lives in Midland, Texas, and works for an outdoor retailer. His immediate family, parents Kent and Bridget and sister Emily, live in San Antonio. The family moved to Texas years ago due to Kent’s military service.
Though it caught Kenneth by surprise, he eagerly climbed into the seat next to his grandson in the cockpit.
“I love flying,” Kenneth said. “In fact, when they’re flying the big aircraft I like to sit by the window. I’m always checking to see if it’s (being flown by) a Navy pilot or a regular pilot. And how many seconds it takes for the front wheels to lift off. It doesn’t bother me. The fun part is takeoff and landing. Everything else is just stagnant.”
Shortly before takeoff, Sean told his grandfather, “Today we’ll have some fun. Nothing too crazy. Well, we may be upside down for a little bit.”
As Sean and Kenneth took to the air, their family looked on with excitement.
“It’s the best present we could ever give him,” Janice Sperry, Kenneth’s wife, said, wiping a happy tear from her eye.