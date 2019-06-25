TOWN OF SUGAR CAMP

A teenager with Janesville connections died in a crash Sunday in Oneida County, the county sheriff’s office reported.

Isaac Tessier, 16, of the town of Sugar Camp, was driving when the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Tessier once lived in Janesville but has lived in the far northern Wisconsin town for about a year, said Capt. Terri Hook of the sheriff’s office.

Tessier is listed as receiving the academic excellence honor in the Janesville Craig High School honor roll in spring 2018.

Tessier was a student at Northland Pines High School in Eagle River, where he was manager for the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams, according to his obituary.

The son of Greg and Jean Tessier, he competed in bowling, track and field and snowshoeing with Northern Access Special Olympics.

A visitation is set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Janesville, followed by a memorial service.

Officers were called to the scene on County H in the town of Sugar Camp at 2:22 p.m. Sunday.

“Citizens on scene attempted to get into the vehicle but were unable to due to the fire,” the release states. “Once the fire was extinguished, one person was found in the vehicle, deceased.”

Hook on Tuesday would not discuss what caused the accident because it remains under investigation.