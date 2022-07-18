While watching the Super Bowl with neighbors in her apartment in 2011, Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Lisa Amburgey knew something was wrong.
A neighbor went back to her own apartment to take her dentures out, Amburgey recalls. When she returned to the gathering, she picked up a piece of sausage to eat.
The neighbor didn’t chew the sausage well enough and began turning blue as she choked for air.
“I quickly went over to her, I did the Heimlich and then I had to do CPR. And by the time the paramedics got there, I had her back to breathing again,” Amburgey said.
Almost nine years to the day, Amburgey encountered another woman in her apartment complex choking, dragging herself alongside the wall in a common area and gesturing toward her throat. Again, Amburgey conducted life-saving measures to clear the woman’s airways.
For those efforts, Amburgey will receive a life-saving award from the city of Delavan fire chief early this fall.
But this isn’t new for Amburgey – since her teen years, she’s been dedicated to public service as a substitute teacher, a social worker and most notably, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, where she both learned life-saving skills and has worked to pass them down to the next generations.
Amburgey, who was born in Puerto Rico into a military family and now lives in Elkhorn, has been with the Civil Air Patrol for more than four decades, first joining at age 14. Civil Air Patrol is the nonprofit civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force with 56,000 volunteer members, and has a cadet program for children ages 12-18.
The Civil Air Patrol responds to natural disasters and other emergencies nationwide such as floods or plane crashes that wouldn’t otherwise demand the attention of federal military resources.
In her 42 years, Amburgey worked on and led the recovery missions for the 1985 Midwest Express Airlines Flight 105 crash that killed 31 in Milwaukee and the 1990 helicopter crash into the side of a ski slope that killed singer Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Amburgey joined the program in 1980 after her father saw a group of cadets in Air Force uniforms while leaving a Pennsylvania military base and inquired about it. She joined the following week and has been involved since.
Amburgey is also on the leadership board of the Walworth County National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is active in her church and has spent her career working as a teacher and social worker.
Starting from zero
Amburgey said she would have never seen herself rising to the ranks of a lieutenant colonel when she first joined as a teenager.
In that role, Amburgey trains both cadets and adults in skills such as emergency communication and radio operation skills. Once the trainees complete the program, Amburgey relies on them during actual search and rescue missions.
But as a newly minted cadet in 1980, Amburgey started with zero such knowledge.
One of the first programs Amburgey completed as a cadet was for ranger staff, where she learned wilderness search and rescue skills including ropework and navigation in the Appalachian Mountains. Over the next two years, Amburgey quickly rose to the rank of advanced ranger.
“The equipment that you have is whatever you have on your back. You need to bring your own food, something to sleep in, something to sleep with, the right type of clothing for the environment,” she explained. “They take you in when you know absolutely nothing at all, and they train you to be a leader.”
Jim McClure started training with Amburgey last fall to be a public affairs officer with the Civil Air Patrol after first meeting her at St. Patrick’s in Elkhorn. He said it’s rare to see someone rise through the ranks to a lieutenant colonel, and characterized her as a living legend.
McClure added that there are few aspects of the Civil Air Patrol she hasn’t mastered.
“My first impression of her was, here's someone that is the living example of how far you can go and all the things you can do in the Civil Air Patrol,” he said. “She's a hero ... she's saved lives. She's invented things. She has made a difference in the lives of – over 40 years – two or three generations.”
Lifelong learning
As a lieutenant colonel, Amburgey is often looked to as the expert in her field, but in four decades, her own learning hasn’t taken a back seat to training.
Amburgey has to be recertified every two years after seeking out the additional education needed to teach. But she said she’ll gladly continue to go for her recertifications, because her knowledge gained translates to more training for others.
“Your skills are constantly being upgraded, because like the rest of the world, search and rescue changes every day,” she explained.
Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gajewski, who first met Amburgey in 2013, said she’s a “wealth of knowledge” who puts the trainee in the driver’s seat.
“She asks a lot of questions to make sure they understand,” he said. “She’ll challenge them to show which button this radio needs to be dialed in and let them do it.”