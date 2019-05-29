JANESVILLE

Chelsea Miller always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“All my experiences with teachers were so positive,” Miller said. “I wanted to be like that.”

On May 9, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction named Miller the elementary school teacher of the year. The award comes with $3,000 from the Herb Kohl Foundation.

“In her teaching and extracurricular leadership, Chelsea Miller combines compassion with art,” according to a DPI news release. “She understands each student is unique and able to change the world, and she aspires to influence those around her in a positive way.”

“Each student is unique” might be Miller’s motto. In her art classrooms in the Jefferson School District, she takes the kids as they are: energetic, mischievous, anxious, friendly or otherwise.

“Every child has a redeeming quality,” Miller said.

Kids seem to sense that when they come into her room, and that spirit makes them feel more relaxed.

Miller, a Janesville native, thinks she won the teaching award not because she is a better teacher but because of her community outreach. She created a Crochet Club, a Construction Club and a Stained Glass Club, which all connect students with the community through donations and learning opportunities.

Her Construction Club, for example, created a series of Little Free Libraries so students in the rural areas of her district would have access to books.

She and other teachers help organize the Veterans Day assembly each year, which features music, thank-you cards and educational visits to classrooms from the 484th Army Band.

Miller—maiden name Liebetrau—attended Monroe Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and graduated from Craig High School in 2002. She then went to UW-Oshkosh to get her teaching degree.

She cites several teachers as influences on her career.

First there was her history teacher and adviser at Craig, Tom Neuenschwander.

“He was always pushing me to do better,” Miller said. “If I got a B in a class, he’d take me aside and say, ‘What’s going on, Chelsea?’ He was always cheering me on.”

Another influence was Craig art teacher Sue Van Galder.

“She encouraged me to be an artist,” Miller said. “I had a lot of freedom in her class to explore.”

Van Galder was the first one to show her how to work in stained glass and metals. When she went to college, many other students didn’t have that experience.

Van Galder remembers her, too.

“Whatever class she was in, every single class, she gave it her all,” Van Galder said. “And she was a fabulous artist. And she spent whatever time she needed to do to get it done.”

Van Galder said all teachers have a handful of students that they miss after they leave. Miller was one of them for her.

Finally, it was Craig art teacher Doug Steiner that encouraged her to become not just a teacher, but an art teacher.

“I hadn’t thought about becoming an art teacher,” Miller said. “I wasn’t good with figure drawing. It’s just not a strength for me.”

But Steiner pulled her out of class and told her that it was important for kids to have a teacher who wasn’t perfect.

Miller loves her job, and she believes her fellow teachers have helped her succeed.

“I want to make sure that people know how awesome my co-workers are,” Miller said. “They’ve been a lot of support and inspiration, as well.”