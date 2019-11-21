JANESVILLE

The Lincoln-Tallman House and Tallman Carriage House will light up for the holidays at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Rock County Historical Society campus, 440 N. Jackson St.

The lighting ceremony celebrates the first time the buildings’ exteriors will have lighted decorations. It also commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Tallman family lighting their home with gasoliers for the first time.

The lights will be on from Nov. 29 through Dec. 30 during the Holiday Tree Show at the Tallman house.

The lighting plans were funded through a grant from the Tallman Charitable Trust.

For more information about the show, call 608-756-4509 or visit rchs.us/events.