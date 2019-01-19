TOWN OF FULTON

It was just past 7 a.m. Saturday as supervisor Jim Babcock and plow driver Andrew Gregg watched the TV weather report in the shed just east of Edgerton.

“Ten to 20 all day,” Babcock said.

“Northeast?” Gregg replied.

“Yup.”

The Friday-Saturday snowstorm—the biggest snow so far this season—was tapering off, but Babcock was talking about the wind.

The wind meant drifts growing across roads after more than 5 inches of powdery snow fell overnight.

“East-west roads are the ones that will get hit the worst because the wind’s out of the north,” Babcock said.

“The ramps out here will get it bad,” he added, referring to nearby Interstate 90/39.

Gregg had worked a day shift Friday, went home and was back at 11 p.m. for an eight-hour shift on the Interstate between Janesville and the Dane County line.

The Interstate was likely the best-plowed road in the county, with mostly bare pavement and still snowy ramps and shoulders.

“One guy slid and hit the rail out here,” Gregg reported. “After that, I don’t know if anybody went off (the road). It was pretty good. The traffic moved all night.”

Gregg and Babcock checked their phones and saw snow is expected Tuesday, maybe 3 to 5 inches, but the wind shouldn’t be as bad, Babcock remarked.

(A later forecast called for scant snow Tuesday night, possibly with freezing rain.)

Gregg surrendered the truck to his replacement, Randy Reilly, who had worked a day shift Friday and then plowed until 11 p.m.

Reilly returned after an hour on the road. “I think I blew a hydraulic line for that wing,” he told Babcock.

He was referring to one of the two wing plows he can deploy from either side of the truck.

A pin connecting the hydraulic piston to the plow had broken. Reilly found a bolt and some nuts and refastened it to the plow in short order, with bare hands, temperatures in the teens. He grew up on a farm, he said, so he’s used to it.

“We were pushing some pretty good snow,” Reilly said, explaining the breakdown. He had seen a few runoffs, he reported as he prepared to return to the highway.

Reilly left the shed, pushing through a door that displayed two wrinkled photos with duct-tape frames: Scenes of snowplows that had gone off the road, one rolled on its side.

Accidents happen, but mostly on narrower county roads when it’s hard to tell where the narrower shoulders end and the ditch begins, Babcock said.

Reilly lowered a wing and pushed snow back at the Newville exit roundabouts and took the northbound ramp toward the county line, pushing more snow off the shoulders.

The plow made rooster tails of the snow that had drifted onto the ramp.

Reilly turned around at the county line and headed toward Janesville, pushing snow off the shoulders at about 35 mph.

Sometimes, the salt-stained snow came off the plow like cake batter off a spatula. Lighter, whiter snow flew higher, like powdered sugar.

Reilly was carrying tons of a salt-brine mix and four plow blades, plus pushing snow. “Strong” is not a strong-enough word for these trucks.

As he drove, Reilly used switches, buttons and four joy sticks to control the salt and brine, the main plow, two wings and the “belly plow,” which is underneath the cab.

A small digital readout told him how much brine and how much salt he was dumping: Eight gallons of brine and 400 pounds of salt per mile at one point.

Reilly was a county mechanic for about nine years before becoming a plow driver at the end of 2011. He seemed at ease at the controls.

The Interstate is mostly a north-south highway in Rock County, so drifting was not a major concern Saturday, except at the big “S” curve south of Newville.

“This is the big drifting curve,” Reilly said. “Probably be fighting that all day.”

Reilly got off at Janesville, turned onto Highway 14 and stopped at the county’s main highway shop at Newville Road to load more salt and brine.

“See, this is one of those east-west roads where the guys are going to be fighting this all day,” Reilly said as he plowed on Highway 14, pushing back drifts along the way.

Reilly headed back to I-90/39, deciding to plow the “hammer lane” on the way north. Truck drivers call it that because that’s where they “put the hammer down” to accelerate. Most of us call it the passing lane.

“Sometimes those semis come awful close,” Reilly remarked as one passed him on the left. He recalled other plow drivers’ stories of semitrailer trucks losing their mirrors when they strayed too close.

Reilly eased away from the side of the road as he crossed over Highway 26.

“We don’t want to dump it over and take out somebody’s windshield,” he said.

Construction barriers farther north trapped snow, making it hard to remove. Reilly said sometimes the only thing to do is to run two trucks to pull the snow off the right side of the road, or to melt it away with lots of salt.

“So yeah, I don’t like ’em,” he said of the barriers.

The sun had come out, helping the salt do its work, “but you still have to keep putting salt on it so it doesn’t ice up,” he said.

Back at the “S” curve, Reilly looked at the traffic passing him to see if the tires were spitting out water. They weren’t.

The pavement looked like it was drying out, but it could easily freeze, he said.

“These people see clear pavement. They probably think it’s good to go,” he said with a chuckle.

A call on the radio: Another driver lost a spring from his wing plow. He joked that he would find it while mowing next summer.

“This is the kind of snow where you’re going to break a lot of stuff,” Reilly said.

The large amount of snow means more work for the blades, more pushing for the engine, he said.

Reilly passed a white Pontiac Vibe that went off the road that morning. He slowed, trying not to throw too much snow on it.

“Tow truck’ll get ’er out,” he said.

He noticed the ramps were not looking good. He would make those his next job.

Some people get annoyed with snowplows, Reilly said, although he sees few one-finger waves. “We’re just trying to clear the roads so they can get to where they’re going,” he said.

Reilly said he would appreciate it if drivers didn’t get too close to him.

Rule of thumb: If you can’t see the truck’s mirrors, the plow driver can’t see you.

Asked if it’s boring to go up and down the highway for eight hours, Reilly smiled.

“I actually like plowing snow. It’s fun watching it fly.”