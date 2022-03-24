Swing Into Spring benefit dance planned Saturday Gazette staff Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Swing Into Spring fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.With music performed by Ladies Must Swing, the fundraiser is a big band dance benefit for ECHO. The event will also have a cash bar, wine pulls and a 50/50 raffle.Tickets cost $30 per person or $50 for two people.Free swing dance lessons will be offered before the event at 6 p.m. John Curran of Madison Area Ballroom Inc. will teach the class.For more information, call 608-754-5333. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Death notices for March 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022