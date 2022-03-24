JANESVILLE

The Swing Into Spring fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.

With music performed by Ladies Must Swing, the fundraiser is a big band dance benefit for ECHO. The event will also have a cash bar, wine pulls and a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets cost $30 per person or $50 for two people.

Free swing dance lessons will be offered before the event at 6 p.m. John Curran of Madison Area Ballroom Inc. will teach the class.

For more information, call 608-754-5333.

