Janesville native and former U.S. Air Force veteran Arthur “Art” Clark was sent on a special assignment in 1972 to West Berlin where he worked at the electric shop at Tempelhof Airport. When he arrived, he met Col. Gail Halvorsen.
Years before their meeting, Halvorsen became known as the “Candy Bomber” for his candy airdrops after World War II ended. Halvorsen was inspired to share candy after meeting a group of German children behind a fence at the airport.
He offered them the two pieces of gum that he had, broken in half, and was touched to see those who got the gum sharing pieces of the wrapper with the other children, who smelled the paper. He promised to drop enough for all of them the following day as he flew, wiggling the wings of his plane as he flew over the airport, Halvorsen recalled.
He started doing so regularly, using his own candy ration, with handkerchiefs as parachutes to carry them to the ground. Soon other pilots and crews joined in what would be dubbed “Operation Little Vittles.”
Halvorsen died Feb. 16 at age 101. When Clark met him in the 70’s, Halvorsen was the base commander at Tempelhof, which was the main terminal for the U.S. military presence in West Berlin. Clark was stationed there in 1972 with his wife and four children. He specifically remembered being invited to Halverson’s house and recalled Halvorsen’s efforts to help feed the community.
“During the summer, he would shut down Tempelhof south and opened the gates to the West Berliners, and over 100,000 people would come because they loved things like brats, hot dogs and hamburgers,” Clark said. “I was running three different grills trying to keep everything going. My wife at the time was running concession stands with her girlfriend taking care of everything.”
Clark added that Halvorsen liked to celebrate holidays with the West German community. Around Easter, he would buy colored eggs, hide them and help the German children hunt for them
Another thing Clark and Halvorsen enjoyed doing together was racing stock cars on a nearby track. Clark recalled a time they took turns racing along the Berlin Wall and he lost a right tire at 80 mph that almost struck an East German on patrol nearby.
“My wife and four kids were watching up in the stands. It missed his head by that much,” Clark said, gesturing with his hand that it wasn’t far away. “Can you imagine the international incident that would be?”
Clark left West Berlin in 1975 and retired from the Air Force in 1982. He came back to Janesville and worked as an electrician until he retired. He kept track of what Halvorsen was up to through the media until his death in February and was always impressed with how involved Halvorsen was in the Air Force until he died.