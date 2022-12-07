JANESVILLE—The FBI is now involved in the investigation into what’s believed to be a related string of recent robberies in Beloit, Janesville and Lake Mills.
On Monday, a man held up a Janesville Best buy employee at gunpoint and stole a pair of MacBook laptop computers, police said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network release.
According to that release, a white man wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie sweatshirt entered the store at 2850 Deerfield Drive in Janesville shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. He asked a store employee for two MacBooks, and when the employee brought the merchandise, the man displayed a black handgun he was carrying in the front sweatshirt pocket.
Police said the suspect told the worker to give him the laptops and to look down as he walked out of the store. The suspect got into a red Jeep Wrangler and was last seen driving westbound on Highway 14 (Humes Road) toward Interstate 90/39.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or email foxj@ci.janesville.wi.us.
Beloit Culver’s
That followed a robbery on Oct. 26 in which a man in a red Jeep drove up to the drive-through window at the Beloit Culver’s on Cranston Road and demanded money. The employee closed the window and the suspect drove off.
According to a message posted Wednesday on the Beloit Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect in the Best Buy robbery is also suspected in the Beloit Culver’s attempted robbery and the robbery of a Culver’s restaurant in Lake Mills in September.
“We believe this is the same individual responsible for the string of attempted robberies at Culver’s throughout Wisconsin, including in Beloit. We are collaborating with other jurisdictions in this investigation; the FBI is now involved in the investigation as well,” the Beloit Police Department post said.
Lake Mills
The Culver’s on Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills was robbed on Sept. 26, at its drive-through window, by a male suspect in a four-door late-model red Jeep, Lake Mills Police said in a release. This individual is considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.